Suzanne Sungju Han, 58, found her husband bleeding from his head inside their Ambler home Monday afternoon and called 911.
When Upper Dublin police arrived at house on Hood Lane shortly before 2 p.m., Jinhan Han, 58, was unconscious on the living room floor, bleeding from injuries on his face and head consistent with a beating, according to a criminal complaint. First responders tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead.
All around were “signs of a struggle and blood at several locations within the living room,” the document says. Blood was found throughout the house. It appeared that someone used towels to clean the area around Jinhan Han’s body, where detectives also found a box-cutter. In the kitchen, police said, was a butcher knife with a broken blade tip.
On Christmas Day, Montgomery County authorities announced that the couple’s son, Maximillian Christopher Han, 28, had been charged with killing his father.
When detectives interviewed the son Monday, they noticed bruising, swelling, and cuts to his right hand. At first, he told detectives he was “pissed off” at his father and had left the house to go to the Willow Grove Park mall and LA Fitness.
He then admitted to lying and described how he had killed his father by “punching, striking, and using the grip portion of a knife to smash Han’s skull,” the police document says. He told detectives this made him feel like an “MMA fighter.”
He then sold his dead father’s cell phone for $20 at an ecoATM kiosk in the mall, police said.
Jinhan Han’s official cause of death was multiple blunt and sharp injuries and the manner was listed as homicide, the document says.
Maximillian Han was arrested Tuesday, and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and theft, authorities said Wednesday. He was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Lower Providence Township.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Patricia Zaffarano.