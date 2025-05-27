Man killed behind Dunkin’ believed to be a robbery suspect, police say

A man police believe was a serial robber was fatally shot by a bystander early Tuesday morning behind a Dunkin’ in Mayfair, according to a law enforcement source.

Police said the man, whom officials have not yet identified, was pronounced dead on the 6400 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators believe the man and another man had robbed two gas stations earlier in the night, before descending on the Dunkin’ for a third round, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case.

Their night began around 12:30 a.m., when the two men held up a 7-Eleven at 6800 Bustleton Ave., said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. About four hours later, investigators believe those same men robbed another 7-Eleven at 1811 E. Luzerne St.

Later, at about 5 a.m., the men — dressed in similar clothes to the earlier robberies — went to the Dunkin’ at 6401 Roosevelt Boulevard, the source said.

They held up the cashier as well as a bystander, who had stopped for coffee on his way to work, said the source. That man’s brother arrived just as the robbers were fleeing, the source said, and yelled at the men, dressed in ski masks, to stop. He followed as they ran down a back alley, and then, as one of the alleged robbers pulled a gun and shot at him, the bystander shot back, striking the robber once and killing him, the source said.

The bystander had a license to carry and remained at the scene to talk with detectives, said the source.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case and whether the shooter would face any charges, citing the ongoing investigation.