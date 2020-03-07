“We got to the point where the music would just be totally made up, with no guidelines,” Mr. Tyner said of Coltrane in a 1997 Inquirer interview. “And we’d usually been playing the material we were going to record, so there was no time to fret over anything. I think that’s why the music sounded the way it did, because we were all so connected to each performance. It became a very intuitive thing."