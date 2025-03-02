Montgomery County ID’s potential measles exposure locations after first 2025 case confirmed

Montgomery County officials have released additional details about the region’s first 2025 confirmed case of measles, including the places the unvaccinated child visited before their emergency room diagnosis.

The county’s Office of Public Health is still working on contact tracing along with the child’s parents. Meanwhile, anyone who visited the following locations last Tuesday and Wednesday could have been exposed:

From Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 9:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3:15 a.m.

China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus, departing from JFK Airport Terminal 4 and arriving at Pho Ha Saigon, 757 Adams Ave., in North Philadelphia.

Details about exposure during air travel are not yet available, a Montgomery County spokesperson said.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth, 3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 12:52 p.m. to 3:02 p.m.

CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department, 550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia.

The unidentified child arrived at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health. No other information about the child has been made public.

The measles case was not only the first in the region this year, but in all of Pennsylvania, amid a national surge of the highly contagious virus. So far this year, 164 measles cases have been reported across nine states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent data.

Measles is transmitted by air or through touching infected surfaces, according to the CDC.

Symptoms such as a high fever, cough, rash, and lesions on the inner lining of the cheek can appear a week or two after exposure. In some cases, inflammation of the brain, respiratory failure, and death can be among the outcomes of contracting the virus.

It can be particularly dangerous for pregnant people, immunocompromised people — including organ transplant and chemotherapy patients and people living with HIV/AIDS — and children under 5.

Between one to three in 1,000 children who contract measles will die, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Montgomery County recommends folks check their vaccination status. If you suspect measles, the Office of Public Health recommends calling your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency room before leaving your house. Or dialing 610.278.5117 to have the Office of Public Health facilitate the visit.

In Philly, the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine is free to all residents at any Philadelphia health center.

Walk-in appointments are available Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., in the following locations:

Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd St. Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Ave. Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th St.

Staff writers Earl Hopkins and Abraham Gutman contributed to this article, which also contains information from the Associated Press.