There was possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport last week

A person infected with measles traveled through Philadelphia International Airport last week, city health officials are warning.

The infected person spent time in Terminal E of the airport between 1:35 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads via airborne particles when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected person moves.

Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner, said he believed there was no threat to the general public, but encouraged those who are not protected against measles to take action.

Children under a year old, pregnant people without immunity, and those with a weakened immune system who were exposed and who develop symptoms through March 5 should call their doctor immediately. They’re also asked to call their local health department and Philadelphia’s Health Department if they live outside the city.

Symptoms of the disease are fever, runny nose, cough, and watery, red eyes - as well as a rash.

Those who have immunity do not need to do anything. Those with immunity include people born before 1957, those who have already had measles, and those who have received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Measles, in some cases, can lead to pneumonia, brain infection, and death, health officials say.

Measles cases are on the rise both internationally and throughout the U.S. There’s a large outbreak currently in South Carolina.