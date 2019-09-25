A 40-year-old man stole a Fire Department medic vehicle in South Philadelphia and took it for a short drive before being taken into custody without incident, police said.
About 9:20 p.m., police were notified by the Fire Department that the unoccupied medic vehicle had been stolen from Methodist Hospital’s emergency room parking lot in the 2300 block of South Broad Street, said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police spotted the ambulance heading west in the 1300 block of Christian Street and stopped it at Broad Street.
The man “appeared to be having some sort of mental-health issue” and was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation, Small said.
The vehicle, which was being tracked by GPS and was driven 15 to 20 blocks, was not damaged, Small said.