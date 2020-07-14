Meechie Hoe, a Philadelphia-born sketch comedian who built a following with online videos and social media posts, was shot to death in the city’s Olney section Monday night, according to multiple news reports.
Hoe was gunned down just before 11:30 p.m. Monday while seated in the passenger seat of a car in the 4800 block of North Fifth Street.
Philadelphia police on Tuesday confirmed a shooting death of a 25-year-old man but declined to release his name because they said they had not contacted his next of kin. Both 6ABC and the news site Heavy.com reported the victim was Hoe. Heavy.com reported that Hoe’s brother had confirmed his death. 6ABC said the comedian’s real name was Demetrius Green.
In an interview last week, the 25-year-old from Nicetown told an interviewer: “I’m chilling, man. I’m blessed. I’m alive.” Philly-born rap star Meek Mill was among fellow entertainers and fans who took to social media to mourn his slaying.
“They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy!” the rapper said in a post.
In a brief statement, Philadelphia police said the victim had been shot in the arm and chest and was pronounced dead after being transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. The driver of the car suffered a minor injury to his arm. Police offered no motive for the shooting and as of Tuesday afternoon no one had been arrested.
In the Friday interview with Philly First 48 on YouTube, the comedian discussed his upcoming ventures and growing up in crime-plagued Nicetown.
“That s— rough, man. You can be here one day and gone tomorrow. Nicetown, that’s a rough joint. It ain’t nice where Nicetown is,” he said.
As of last midnight, Philadelphia’s homicide rate was 26% higher compared with the same date last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The comedian was the 221st person slain this year. There were 176 people slain through July 13 last year, according to the department’s data.