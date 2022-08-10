One person was killed and multiple people were injured when a Megabus on its way to Philadelphia overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the New Jersey State Police responded to a bus crash at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp, in Woodbridge, the state police posted on Twitter. There was at least one fatality confirmed and multiple injuries reported.

New Jersey State Police told 6ABC that the double-decker bus had crashed into a Ford pick-up truck and overturned.

There were 19 people, including the driver, on the bus that was on its way to Philadelphia from New York City, a spokesperson for Megabus said. There was one fatality and five people who suffered serious injuries were taken to local hospitals, the spokesperson said.