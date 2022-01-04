A former Morrisville police officer who was convicted of using a law-enforcement database to harass and threaten a couple that he believed was driving too slowly in front of him has been sentenced to six-to-23 months in county jail.

Michael Pitcher, 43, was sentenced Monday by Bucks County Court Judge Brian T. McGuffin, who convicted him in October of official oppression, terroristic threats, harassment, and unlawful use of a computer.

In a statement Tuesday, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office prosecuted the case, called the crime “an absurd abuse of power.”

Pitcher had been driving to work on April 6, 2019, when he encountered a Porsche Cayman driven by Jerry Shanks on River Road, according to trial testimony. Shanks, from his perspective, didn’t realize the aggressive driver who was following his car very closely and attempted to pass him multiple times was a police officer.

Not long after Shanks got home, he received a phone call from a man who didn’t identify himself but warned him to buy surveillance cameras because, he said, he was going to come over and destroy the Porsche, Shanks testified in October.

An investigation by Morrisville Police and Bucks County detectives revealed that Pitcher waited until he was alone in the police station to use a public-records database exclusive to officers that helped him identify Shanks’ phone number through his car’s license plate. Pitcher then used a smartphone application to block his own phone number and called Shanks, and deleted evidence of his search.

At trial, Pitcher took the stand and said he did all of this in his official capacity as an officer: He said he was warning Shanks that he was driving recklessly, and the message got lost in translation.

McGuffin wasn’t swayed. He accused the 12-year veteran of abusing his authority.

“You called them to hassle them,” McGuffin told Pitcher. “To get back at them for some perceived affront against your authority.”

Pitcher was taken into custody after his sentencing Monday. His attorney, Louis Busico, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.