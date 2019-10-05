“At one point, Mr. White produced a large knife and pointed it down toward the pavement, while allegedly extending his other hand in a ‘stop’ gesture and moving slightly away from Mr. Schellenger,” according to the motion. “Mr. Schellenger moved toward Mr. White, charged him, and lifted Mr. White off the ground as if to tackle him, at which time Mr. White stabbed Mr. Schellenger deep in his back.”