Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, who made a strong impression leading the Philadelphia Orchestra in her 2018 debut concert, has withdrawn from follow-up dates originally announced for April of the coming season. She is taking family time following the birth of her first child, but is slated to return in 2020-21, the orchestra said.
In her place, highly regarded guest conductor Fabio Luisi will lead the orchestra in the April program that retains the Nielsen Flute Concerto with flutist Jeffrey Khaner, but now includes Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 (instead of the 4th) and Bent Sorensen’s Evening Land.
The change is one of a couple of dozen or so updates announced Monday for the orchestra’s 2019-20 lineup in Verizon Hall.
Several new concerts have been added. Tan Dun will conduct an Oct. 12 program that includes works by him, John Adams, and pieces relating to Chinese culture. Three “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” concerts have been added to the calendar for late June.
The orchestra will present the Vienna Boys Choir in concert Dec. 15 (note: the orchestra does not perform on the program).
In other conductor updates, new conducting fellow Lina Gonzalez-Granados is set to make her debut with the orchestra March 7 at a family concert featuring Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals. Citing a scheduling conflict, the orchestra says conductor Donald Runnicles has withdrawn from his February dates. A replacement has not been announced.
The season opens Sept. 18 with tenor Plácido Domingo, whose appearance now has been augmented by soprano Adela Zaharia making her Philadelphia Orchestra debut. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Single tickets for the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 120th season go on sale to the general public Aug. 13 and to orchestra subscribers, donors, volunteers and young friends Aug. 6. Information: philorch.org, 215-893-1999.