New developments are unfolding surrounding the disappearance of Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, the Bucks County woman who went missing two months ago.

On Thursday, Capaldi’s husband, Stephen, was taken into custody for questioning in relation to his wife going missing, law enforcement sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Inquirer. By Friday, the sources said, he led investigators through the Hog Island area, near the Philadelphia International Airport — about an hour away from the couple’s Sellersville home.

CBS Philadelphia reported that law enforcement agencies could be seen in that wooded area, following a man in an orange prison jumpsuit. Human remains were found in the area but have not been identified yet, the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. An autopsy is pending. Public records show Capaldi is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. State records do not show any pending charges for Capaldi as of Saturday.

Who is Beth Capaldi?

Beth Capaldi, 55, is a mother and wife who lived in Sellersville. She and her husband, Stephen, have one daughter. Beth worked from home and was not known to travel outside of the area by herself, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office officials said. She mainly stayed in or around the house, unless running an errand with a family member. Her social media presence shows she enjoyed arts and crafts, including knitting and drawing.

The DA’s Office describes Beth as 5-foot-6 with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. Photos provided by the office and from her Instagram account showed she often wore thick-rimmed glasses and wore her silver curls down or thrown into a knot.

Capaldi’s disappearance rocks a quiet neighborhood

In front of the Capaldi brick home on East Church and High Streets in the quiet Sellersville area, neighbors and community members lit candles Friday — it was at least the third vigil hosted for Beth Capaldi since her disappearance. Detectives dressed in white jumpsuits could be seen behind police tape removing items from the property, including a white car.

Since Beth was first reported missing to authorities in October, members of the community have rallied to locate the mom and wife. They organized neighborhood search parties. “Missing” fliers with her photo and description could still be seen stapled to nearby light posts. A local pizza shop taped those fliers to their pizza boxes. On social media, nearly 2,000 people gathered in a Facebook group dedicated to posting updates on her search.

When did Beth Capaldi go missing?

According to the District Attorney’s Office, she was first reported missing by her daughter on Oct. 12, who said she hadn’t heard from her mom, which wasn’t normal. Stephen Capaldi said he last saw his wife at home two days earlier.

While Beth’s wallet was missing from her home, most of her personal belongings were left behind.

“She vanished without taking her cell phone, her car keys, her car — which is pretty extraordinary,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news conference in October. “It’s been my experience that people don’t go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident, or there was some terrible foul play.”

What are officials saying about the latest developments?

Authorities have not released any new updates to the public as of Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we are legally prohibited from releasing anything about this case at the moment,” Bucks County District Attorney spokesperson Manuel Gamiz Jr. told The Inquirer. “But we hope to address any questions at a news conference late next week.”

The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff writer Vinny Vella contributed to this article.