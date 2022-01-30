A car theft in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section led police on a two-hour-long hunt Saturday night for a 1-year-old who was affixed to a carseat in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

A police source said a mother on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street was warming up her car, ferrying two children, ages 4 and 1 and other items from her home to her vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. As she briefly returned to her home, an unknown individual — who police believe to have been an opportunistic thief —hopped into the idling car, a neon blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage, and sped away.

The 4-year-old evidently was abandoned by the suspect shortly afterward near 33rd and Huntingdon Streets, and recovered by police officers. He was sent to St. Christopher’s Hospital for examination but no injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for the missing 1-year-old shortly before 9 p.m.

However, about two hours after the initial incident, both the 1-year-old and the missing car were spotted by a medic unit near round 32nd and Huntingdon Streets. No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the theft.