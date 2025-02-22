Several people rescued after a fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

Smoke and an orange glow from a fire awoke residents at an apartment complex in Montgomery County early Saturday morning and left multiple people hospitalized, including first responders.

Flames emanated from the Bridgeport Suites Apartment Complex as the fire department for the riverfront borough near King of Prussia responded to the 300 block of West Third Street around 1:30 a.m.

Residents from the 139-unit complex were evacuated, but the building was deemed “temporarily uninhabitable due to smoke,” according to the Borough of Bridgeport ’s social media statement.

During the rescue, a ground ladder was needed to rescue some residents from their balconies, according to a Norristown Professional Firefighters Local 2335 Facebook post. Numerous rescues took place at the scene.

Four residents and two police officers were transported to an unknown hospital due to smoke inhalation, the chief of Bridgeport Fire Department, Steve Wanczyk , told NBC10. He said the fire is believed to have come from one unit, with smoke filling other apartments.

In a video shared on the Local 2335 Facebook account, flames are seen swallowing the balcony of one unit, with a tire in flames as smoke and fire from inside the apartment take over.

A temporary shelter is set up at Bridgeport Borough Hall at 63 West Fourth Street, according to the borough . The American Red Cross of Southern Pennsylvania is currently helping assist affected people, but a short-term shelter is still in the works.

“Residents are going to be bused to [another] shelter at some point, but we are waiting for the borough,” said a Red Cross spokesperson.