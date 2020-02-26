Montgomery County’s top public defenders, chief Dean Beer and deputy chief Keisha Hudson, were fired Wednesday and replaced.
John Corcoran, a county spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that Carol Sweeney and Greg Nester are taking the places of Beer and Hudson as co-chief deputy public defenders. Corcoran gave no additional details on the departures, citing a county policy of not commenting on personnel matters.
Officials said the decision to fire Beer and Hudson was made by the county’s Board of Commissioners, which oversees all department heads in the county.
Sweeney, currently case-management chief at the office, and Nester, chief of the Mental Health Unit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Beer and Hudson also did not respond to messages Wednesday.
A county spokesperson would not comment on whether their termination was connected to the defenders’ recent filing of an amicus brief lambasting the county’s practices for setting bail in hearings without lawyers or consideration of ability to pay.
“We witness first-hand the multitude of individual and community harms caused by dysfunctional bail practices that result in unnecessary and prolonged pretrial detention,” read the brief, which was filed Feb. 3 and abruptly withdrawn eight days later.
Local defense lawyers were taken aback by the personnel change.
Jules Epstein, a Temple University law professor who has run trainings at the Montgomery County defenders office, described the terminations as a great loss.
“Historically, there was a sense that many county public defender offices were not independent and were actually political patronage jobs and don’t-rock-the-boat jobs,” Epstein said. “Many offices have changed, and in the last several years Montgomery County seemed to be part of the change model, where they hired people who were not political but who really were focused on providing high-quality indigent defense.”
Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the country that provide no funding or oversight to county defenders.
David Carroll, an expert on the right to counsel at the nonprofit 6th Amendment Center, said the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the importance of an independent public defender, and noted that the American Bar Association describes independence as the first of 10 core principles of public defense.
“The problem is that none of the other 10 principles are achievable without the first,” he said.
Hudson and Beer had successfully negotiated for a number of reforms, including bringing an end to the practice of endlessly extending probation without a hearing for those who couldn’t pay restitution. Recently, the office also created a new position, chief of mental health, to specifically handle cases where those issues play a significant role. Coincidentally, Nester was given that assignment, which involves working with county prosecutors to create resolutions for defendants that best suit their treatment needs.
Philadelphia’s chief defender, Keir Bradford-Grey, who preceded Beer as chief in Montgomery County, said advocating for systemic reforms is part of the job. The Defender Association of Philadelphia, an independent nonprofit agency funded by the city, last year sued Philadelphia court over what it said were illegal practices in lodging detainers to hold people accused of probation violations.
“It’s a nontransparent system and if the people who are insiders can’t collaborate with those who are feeling the impact of the justice system practices, then what are we here for?” she said. “Indigent defense is not just you go to the court and argue the facts. If not us, understanding the complexities of the system but also having access to file the motions, file the briefs on behalf of the indigent, then who?”