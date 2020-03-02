Prosecutors on Monday identified the man killed during a shoot-out late last week outside a King of Prussia gym.
Alan Womack Jr., 28, of King of Prussia, was pronounced dead at Paoli Hospital late Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Womack had been found with a gunshot wound in his upper body outside LA Fitness in King of Prussia Town Center.
Investigators said Womack was shot during a dispute with another man that stemmed from a pickup basketball game they had played earlier inside the gym. Afterward, the two got into an argument that continued into the parking lot. The men — both legally permitted to carry guns — exchanged gunfire, investigators said.
The investigation into the shooting was continuing Monday.
Womack, a Philadelphia native, was a 2015 graduate of Fisher College in Boston, where he played on the varsity men’s basketball team, according to a profile on the college’s website. He was an alumnus of Math, Civics and Science Charter School in Center City.