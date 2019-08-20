A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was fatally injured and four children and woman in an SUV were hurt in a crash Monday night in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.
About 6:35 p.m., the woman, 34, was driving the SUV occupied by the children south on Aramingo and was turning east on Venango when the accident with the 2014 Agusta Rivale happened, police said.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Cervantes Santos of the 1800 block of Wakeling Street, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.
The woman and children, a 1-month-old baby girl, and three girls ages 5, 9, and 11, were reported in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.