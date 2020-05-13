“I used to debate with them back and forth everyday: their telling me their point of view — they wanted to get attention from the city — [and] our speaking from the neighbors’ viewpoint, that it was a disruption to our peace and tranquility and that they were violating our rights,” Renfro, 74, said. “I found out that they were nice people and they had respect, as far as personal respect for other people, and I was just at a loss when the city decided to murder them.”