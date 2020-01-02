String Bands Division

Club Totals

  1. South Philadelphia, 96.35
  2. Quaker City, 94.9
  3. Fralinger, 93.1
  4. Woodland, 92.25
  5. Avalon, 91.3
  6. Aqua, 87.65
  7. Uptown, 86.85
  8. Polish American, 85.65
  9. Joseph A. Ferko, 81.4
  10. Duffy, 81.3
  11. Hegeman, 80.95
  12. Greater Kensington, 78.9
  13. Durning, 75.8
  14. Greater Overbrook, 74
  15. Pennsport, 73.65
  16. Jersey, 64.7

Captains

  1. Denny Palandro (South Philadelphia), 58.55
  2. Jim Good (Quaker City), 58.1
  3. Stephen Caldwell (Uptown), 57.45
  4. George Balzer, IV (Woodland), 56.9
  5. Brad Bowen (Fralinger), 56.65
  6. Nick Magenta (Polish American), 56.4
  7. Shawn Blubaugh (Greater Kensington), 55.55
  8. Ken Maminski (Aqua), 55.3
  9. Joe Accetta (Pennsport), 55.1
  10. Joe Pomante (Durning), 55
  11. Carmen Maniaci (Avalon), 50.7
  12. Michael Luciany (Ferko), 49.5
  13. Jake Kudrick (Duffy), 48.55
  14. Nick Blackford (Hegeman), 47.9
  15. James Driadon (Greater Overbrook), 46.1
  16. Patrick Walton (Jersey), 44.6

Wench Brigade Division

Club Totals

  1. Riverfront, 413
  2. Oregon NYA, 376
  3. JHJ Saints, 321
  4. O’Malley NYA, 317
  5. Americans NYB, 314
  6. CARA Lion NYB, 303
  7. Bryson, 294
  8. Pirates, 254

Fancy Division

Club Totals

  1. Golden Sunrise, 6469.75

Captains

  1. Sunrise on the Nile (Golden Sunrise), 175

Handsome Costume

  1. Jester’s Court (Golden Sunrise), 85
  2. Springtime (Golden Sunrise), 75
  3. Ares and the Greek Gods (Golden Sunrise), 70
  4. Uncle Sam (Golden Sunrise), 65

Fancy Trio

  1. The Bees Are Back in Town (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Rock Lobsters (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. Luck of the Irish (Golden Sunrise), 60
  4. Country Jubilee (Golden Sunrise), 55
  5. Bats out of Hell (Golden Sunrise), 50

King Clown

  1. Tribute to New Orleans (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Party Time (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. Come to the Circus (Golden Sunrise), 60

King Jockey

  1. Over the Rainbow (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Puttin’ on the Ritz (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. In Search of the Holy Grail (Golden Sunrise), 60
  4. Space Traveler (Golden Sunrise), 55

Handsome Trim

  1. Dante’s Inferno (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Starry Nights (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. The Mighty Elephant (Golden Sunrise), 60

Special Mention

  1. 2020 Vision (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Here Comes the Sun (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. Medusa (Golden Sunrise), 60
  4. Rain Warriors (Golden Sunrise), 55
  5. Magic Garden (Golden Sunrise), 50
  6. Down by the Rail Road (Golden Sunrise), 45
  7. Kaleidoscope of Colors (Golden Sunrise), 40
  8. Grinning Like a Cat (Golden Sunrise), 35
  9. The Sharks (Golden Sunrise), 30
  10. The Pumpkin Patch (Golden Sunrise), 0
  11. Time Keeper (Golden Sunrise), 0
  12. Lady Liberty (Golden Sunrise), 0
  13. Defender of the Forest (Golden Sunrise), 0
  14. Raggedy Ann & Her Soldiers (Golden Sunrise), 0
  15. Country Jubilee (Golden Sunrise), 0

Trio Pantomime Clown

  1. Hoppin’ Down Broad Street (Golden Sunrise), 30

Juveniles

  1. Snake Charmer (Golden Sunrise), 30
  2. For the Love of Philly (Golden Sunrise), 28
  3. Just a Clown (G. Sunrise), 27
  4. America the Beautiful (Golden Sunrise), 26
  5. The Snow Bunny (Golden Sunrise), 25
  6. Send in the Clown (Golden Sunrise), 24
  7. Ring Leader (Golden Sunrise), 23
  8. The Elephant March (Golden Sunrise), 22

Comic Division

Club Totals

  1. Murray, 6,280
  2. Goodtimers, 2,750
  3. Landi, 1,960

Captain

  1. Dennis Pellegrino (Murray), 254
  2. Augustine DiBernardo (Goodtimers), 209
  3. Gene Foschini (Landi), 148

Brigade

  1. B. Loves Strutters (Murray), 200
  2. Golden Slipper NYB (Murray), 190
  3. Two Street Stompers NFB (Goodtimers), 180
  4. Funny Bonez (Murray), 170
  5. Mollywoppers NYB (Murray), 160
  6. Jesters NYB (Goodtimers), 150
  7. Lobster Club NYB (Goodtimers), 140
  8. Mad Hatters NYB (Murray), 130
  9. Venetian NYA (Murray), 120
  10. Trama NYB (Murray), 110
  11. Holy Rollers NYB (Murray), 100
  12. Hog Island NYA (Goodtimers), 90
  13. The Jacks NYB (Landi), 80
  14. Vaudevillians NYB (Murray), 70
  15. Happy Tappers NYB (Goodtimers), 60
  16. Pinelands Mummers NYB (Goodtimers), 50
  17. Spiers Strutters (Murray), 40
  18. Sammar Strutters (Murray), 30
  19. Merry Makers NYB (Murray), 20
  20. Finnigans (Goodtimers), 10
  21. Fitzwater NYB (Murray), 0
  22. MGK Outsiders NYB (Murray), 0
  23. Neverlands NYB (Goodtimers), 0
  24. South Side Shooters NYA (Goodtimers), 0
  25. Wild Rovers (Murray), 0
  26. Misfits NYB (Murray), 0
  27. Jokers Wild NYB (Goodtimers), 0
  28. Mis Fancy NYB (Landi), 0
  29. Barrels NYB (Landi), 0
  30. Fiasco NYB (Murray), 0
  31. Gormley NYB (Goodtimers), 0
  32. Jolly Jolly Comics NYB (Goodtimers), 0
  33. Philadelphia Pan Stars NYB (Landi), 0

Group

  1. Chyrsanthemummery (Goodtimers), 200
  2. Unlike Agholor (Landi), 190
  3. Weird Science (Murray), 180
  4. Uptown Clowns (Murray), 170
  5. Philly Style (Landi), 160
  6. 20/20 Vision (Murray), 150
  7. Scarecrow’s Hayday (Murray), 140
  8. Pong on Broad Street (Murray), 130
  9. Bachelor Parade (Murray), 120
  10. Wreck It Ralph (Murray), 110
  11. Thriller (Murray), 100
  12. Tribute to the Wizard of Oz (Murray), 90
  13. Clown around City Hall (Goodtimers), 80
  14. Pirate’s Life for Us (Goodtimers), 70
  15. Walk on (Murray), 60
  16. From Sesame Street to Broad Street (Murray), 50
  17. Knigt Fever (Goodtimers), 40
  18. Who’s on First (Murray), 30
  19. The Real Whistleblowers (Goodtimers), 20

Best Couple

  1. Squid Pro Quo (Goodtimers), 200
  2. Energizer Bunny on the Move (Murray), 190
  3. Mystery Singers Slapdown (Murray), 180
  4. Pow Bam Zoom Batman & Robin Take over Philly (Landi), 170
  5. Amazon Shopper (Murray), 160
  6. Trump’s 20/20 Vision (Goodtimers), 150
  7. Feel the Beat (Murray), 140
  8. What Day Is It (Murray), 130
  9. A Couple of One Night Stands (Murray), 120
  10. Convicted Serial Spillers (Murray), 110
  11. Dancing with the Stars - Final Chapter (Murray), 100
  12. Minion Opinion (Landi), 90

Most Original Character

  1. I’m Full of It (Murray), 200
  2. Chaplin Broad Way & Broad Street (Goodtimers), 190
  3. Pizza Man Needs a Mummer (Murray), 180
  4. An Authentic Broad Street Clown (Landi), 170
  5. Rocket Man (Murray), 160
  6. Slimerween (Murray), 150
  7. Black Beard (Goodtimers), 140
  8. The Original John Deer (Murray), 130
  9. Strutting Polly (Murray), 120
  10. Olaf’s Bike Adventure (Goodtimers), 110
  11. The Minister of Mummery (Murray), 100

Most Original Costume

  1. Godzilla Conquers the World (Murray), 200
  2. All Decked Out (Murray), 190
  3. Ice Princess (Murray), 180
  4. Clown Umpire (Landi), 170
  5. Ice Fisherman (Murray), 160
  6. Pennies in the Sky with Diamonds (Murray), 150

Juvenile

  1. Marshmallow Man (Murray), 200
  2. Just When You Thought It Was Safe (Murray),190
  3. Eye See You (Murray), 180
  4. Mummy Jackson (Murray), 170
  5. The Flapper (Goodtimers), 160
  6. Cute as a Cupcake (Murray), 150
  7. Portrait of a Clown (Murray), 140
  8. Prison Break (Goodtimers), 130
  9. Rocket Man (Murray), 120
  10. Shakin’ Skeleton (Goodtimers), 110