Mummers String Band competition has been ‘suspended until further notice’ because of high winds

Weather concerns are snarling Philadelphia’s New Year’s Day plans.

The String Band competition has been “suspended until further notice,” the Philadelphia Mummers Parade and Philadelphia String Band Association announced Thursday morning.

Advertisement

High winds, “wind damage during unloading and set-up and safety concerns” prompted the call, officials said in a statement.

“In the spirit of celebrating New Year’s Day and this important milestone for our city and nation, the String Bands will all still march in full costume and make-up and perform for TV, internet and live audiences on Broad Street and City Hall,” the statement said. “They will march without props. Times and order will remain the same. Safety of performers is of utmost importance when making this decision.”

A rescheduled String Band competition will happen at a yet-to-be-determined time.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.