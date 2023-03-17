Mural Arts makes its mark in South Philly with new immersive tour

Mural Arts Philadelphia is making an imprint on the city’s south side.

To kick off the spring tour season, the nation’s largest public art program has added another route to its line of immersive mural guides in Center City, Bella Vista, Spring Garden and other Philly neighborhoods.

The South of South Walking Tour includes viewings of Autumn Revisited by David Guinn, Mapping Courage: Honoring W.E.B. Du Bois by Willis “Nomo” Humphrey, Peace Through Imagination by Paul Santoleri and other artworks along Catherine Street and South Street.

Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden said the new South Philly tour is adding to Mural Arts’ mission to show residents the beauty of the city and its growing allure over the decades.

Advertisement

“It’s not enough just to do the art,” said Golden, who has led the arts organization since its inception. “We want to bring people to the art and we want people to see the glass half full as it relates to neighborhoods all over the city because we see the wonder and the magic of neighborhoods, and we want people to see that as well.”

The 90-minute trek explores how the selected murals were formed and their ties to the area or building they help illuminate. One of the many notable stories revolves around skateboarder and self-taught artist Jim Houser, who painted a mural called Roger Browne on Nocturnal Skateshop in honor of Roger Browne, credited as one of the founders of Philly skateboarding.

Houser, 49, who grew up idolizing Browne when he saw him skating at age 11, said painting the mural was a transformative experience, and one he hopes other young, aspiring skaters have when they see the painting.

“I think people are ready for something positive here, and Mural Arts is helping them get out into the world to see art in the area. Sometimes it just takes a little nudge,” Houser said.

The South Philly tour marks Mural Arts’ ninth walking tour, and Golden hopes to add many more.

“As we continue to map them out and build new tours, I look forward to having 10 more walking tours so people can get out, see public art and love our city even more.”

The South of South Walking Tour is open to the public starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Walking tours are limited to 15 people or less and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets for visitors 13 and up are $25, and kids 12 and under cost $17.

To reserve a spot, visit muralarts.org.