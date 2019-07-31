A 32-year-old woman was killed by a 30-year-old man who then fatally shot himself Wednesday in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 2600 block of South 67th Street and found the body of a woman in a front bedroom of a residence with a gunshot wounded to her right eye. The body of a man with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head was also in the bedroom. Both were pronounced dead by medics.
Police secured a gun as evidence at the scene.
The bodies were first discovered by a 56-year-old female cousin of the deceased woman, police said.