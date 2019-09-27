From â€œWhat the Health Department Has Done to Curb the Epidemic of Influenza,â€ Monthly Bulletin of the Department of Public Health and Charities of the City of Philadelphia, vol. 3, nos. 10â€“11 (Octoberâ€“November 1918). Historical Medical Library of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Anti-spitting sign posted on top of Fourth Liberty Loan sign, probably on Market Street, with Philadelphia City Hall in background, October 1918