From “What the Health Department Has Done to Curb the Epidemic of Influenza,” Monthly Bulletin of the Department of Public Health and Charities of the City of Philadelphia, vol. 3, nos. 10–11 (October–November 1918). Historical Medical Library of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Anti-spitting sign posted on top of Fourth Liberty Loan sign, probably on Market Street, with Philadelphia City Hall in background, October 1918