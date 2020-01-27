House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) is scheduled to visit South Jersey next month to raise money for Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross of Camden County — and, while she’s at it, provide some partisan counter-programming to President Donald Trump, who has made a splash in the region in recent weeks and will be holding a rally in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who represents the Second Congressional District, in Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland Counties, defected to the Republican Party last month after voting against an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
“South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY,” the president tweeted at the time, and Van Drew pledged his “undying support” in an Oval Office meeting with Trump. (Though a few weeks earlier, he had said on a voicemail left for a constituent that he would never vote for Trump.)
Pelosi will raise money for Norcross and also plans a public appearance on Feb. 29, a spokesperson for the congressman confirmed. The location and other arrangements are still being worked out, but both events will be in Camden County, the spokesperson said.
Norcross won a special election for the First District seat in the U.S. House in 2014. An ally of Pelosi’s, Norcross serves in leadership as a member of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee; he also vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
“Congressman Norcross is a relentless champion for labor and progressive issues who is fighting to increase Americans’ paychecks at a time when the wages of our workers are falling further and further behind," Pelosi said in a statement endorsing his reelection.
An electrician, Norcross was a labor leader and served in the New Jersey Senate before he was elected to the U.S. House.