12-year-old boy dies after being shot by his older brother, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 14-year-old brother late Wednesday in West Philadelphia.

Officers said they were called to the 800 block of Brooklyn Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found Nashon Thomas with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died shortly after.

Thomas’ brother was arrested at the scene, where a weapon was recovered. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene Wednesday night that the teen was cooperating with investigators. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately say if charges would be filed.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remained unclear in the immediate aftermath, with police focused on how the teen came into possession of the gun and whom it belonged to.

Small said the children’s mother was home at the time, along with several other children, some as young as 3 or 4.

Thomas was a Philadelphia School District student.

Though the district could not disclose the school Thomas attended, a spokesperson said the Office of Prevention and Intervention would be on-site to offer support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

“This can look like speaking with students, creating designated quiet spaces, providing parent resources to support speaking with children about grief and violence, etc.” spokesperson Christina Clark said in a statement. “Additionally, counselors are available as needed to support students.”