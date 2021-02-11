After months on the run, a Chester man wanted in connection with a murder outside a hotel this summer has been taken into custody, Delaware County officials said Thursday.
Nasir Frsiby, 42, remains behind bars in South Carolina, where he was arrested late last month by local police officers, according to investigators. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, gun violations and related offenses. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.
Detectives in Delaware County have been searching for Frisby since July, when he shot Charles Bryant, 36, twice in the chest outside of the Candlewood Suites hotel in Chester, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.
Witnesses told police they saw Frisby and Bryant arguing outside the hotel as Bryant was waiting to pick up his mother, who was staying there at the time.
During the dispute, Bryant pulled out a handgun and shot Bryant before fleeing in a black pickup truck, the affidavit said. Medics pronounced Bryant dead at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Detectives tracked Frisby to Stallings, N.C., in October, when his wife called police after a domestic dispute with him at a hotel there, the affidavit said. They learned that Frisby’s wife owns the truck he used during the Chester murder.
He was taken into custody Jan. 26 in Conway, S.C., after a judge in Delaware County approved a warrant for his arrest in Bryant’s killing.
Frisby is not permitted to legally possess a gun because of a previous conviction for drug offenses, court records show.
In announcing the arrest Thursday, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer thanked the police in South Carolina for assistance in finding Frisby.
“Hard work, skillful investigation and cooperation have resulted in taking an alleged murderer off the street –that’s a good day for law enforcement,” he said.