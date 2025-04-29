A report said Amazon planned to display tariff costs next to prices. The White House called it ‘hostile.’ Now the e-commerce giant says it’s not happening.

Just how much will the new tariffs impact the price of the countertop icemaker, portable phone charger, kitchen gadget, or wacky home improvement tool your aunt found online? Amazon wants you to know. Or — following a feisty press conference — maybe not. A Tuesday spat between the everything store and White House has consumers confused about the fate of Prime Day.

New reports said Amazon intended to show how President Donald Trump’s tariffs would raise product costs. According to Punchbowl, the e-commerce giant would display how much of the cost comes from tariffs next to its total listed price.

The president didn’t appear too happy about it.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the move a “hostile and political act by Amazon” to reporters Tuesday morning. “It’s another reason why consumers should buy American.”

But within hours, Amazon released a new statement saying the insider reports weren’t painting the full picture.

According to the Washington Post, a spokesperson said the price disclosures weren’t under consideration for Amazon’s main website, but rather for Amazon Haul, a sector of Amazon that focuses on products typically less than $20. The dedicated webpage is described as a competitor to other budget-friendly retailers, like Temu and Shein — two China-based fast fashion giants that already announced price hikes for American consumers as a result of the tariffs.

As of publication time, Temu’s website shows an “import charge,” adding a 145% tax per item.

“The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Washington Post. “This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

The confusion comes on the heels of recently reported plans for merchants selling China-made goods on Amazon to pull back from participating in Prime Day — the company’s signature annual sale — in light of the new, steep tariffs put in place by Trump on Chinese goods. According to Reuters, several merchants will either sit out July’s sale or reduce the amount of discounted merch they’ll offer.

Trump’s China tariffs, which stand at 145%, went into effect on April 9.

In the weeks since the tariffs were implemented, several retailers have gone public with statements regarding how the hikes will impact their prices and policies.

» READ MORE: Shein and Temu to raise prices in response to Trump closing tariff loophole

During the press briefing Tuesday morning, Leavitt also accused Amazon of working with a “Chinese propaganda arm,” apparently referencing a three-year-old Reuters article detailing a partnership where Amazon worked with the Chinese government to block reviews on books by its leader, Xi Jinping, and launched an e-book store with texts that align with the Communist Party’s views.

The press secretary’s response might indicate a rift forming between Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Bezos, along with other billionaires and tech leaders, previously showed support for Trump when he won the 2024 election, as noted by CNBC.

“I will not speak to the president’s relationship with Jeff Bezos,” Leavitt said when asked about if Bezos was still a supporter. “But I will tell you that this is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon.”

Shortly after her comments, Amazon released its statement emphasizing that its plans were being misconstrued.