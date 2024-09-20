ABC’s Art Moore of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ and Philly’s 6abc retires after 53 years in TV

After a monthslong farewell tour — which South Jersey-born TV personality Kelly Ripa said she used to try and talk him out of it — long-revered TV producer and programmer Art Moore has retired following more than half a century in show biz.

Moore, a multi-Emmy award winner, is best known for leading production of Live with Kelly and Mark and other past iterations of the ABC talk show. But his career spans much further, previously working in Philadelphia as 6abc’s director of programming.

“The time has come,” Moore said when he first announced his impending retirement months back in May. Moore first joined ABC and the production of Live! in 1989 with frequent appearances on the show. He initially started his career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo before heading to Philly. On Wednesday, the network hosted a retirement party for Moore to mark his last day. He was also celebrated on-air Friday with a televised celebration, complete with balloons, cake, champagne, and a standing ovation from the live audience.

That’s what Moore said he’d miss the most. “The hardest part for me [is] leaving the people,” he told Deadline.

“As head of programming, he has played a role in countless series and specials that helped shape WABC’s identity and the station’s enduring relationship with viewers,” WABC, New York’s ABC affiliate, said in an article about his retirement. For the last 36 years, Moore worked as Live!’s executive-in-charge of production.

TV executives say Moore’s impact can’t be overstated.

“Art Moore is simply the best of the best,” said Debra OConnell, president of News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, who praised Moore for his creativity, huge heart, and “keen sense of what the audience wants.”

Chad Matthews, president of ABC Owned Television Stations called Moore a “daytime television pioneer and legend in broadcasting.”

Ripa called Moore the reason she was hosting Live and stayed on the show since joining in 2001.

“You are so, so important to me personally, to our family, you are one in a gazillion, and you mean so much to all of us here,” she told Moore on-air. “You are the most special, devoted, loyal, extraordinary person I have ever met in my life.”

Moore said he plans to spend retirement visiting his family in Phoenix more often. And, at least to start, he won’t be watching Live with Kelly and Mark — it’s too soon.

“I don’t think I can watch the show for the first couple of weeks, because I’ll get myself crazy,” he said. “I need to divorce myself, you know, from being there every day.”