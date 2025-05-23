Springsteen cover band’s set canceled by New Jersey bar owner after musician’s anti-Trump comments

What’s a man supposed to do when he’s down and he’s out of work? That’s what Bruce Springsteen sang on his 1973 song, “Out of Work” — and it might be what one cover band asked themselves this week when an upcoming gig was abruptly canceled.

No Surrender, a nine-piece veteran Springsteen tribute band based out of New Jersey, was set to perform at a Jersey Shore bar next Friday. The job would pay $2,500 and was scheduled months ago.

But last week, Tony Rivoli, the owner of Riv’s Toms River Hub, texted bandleader Brad Hobicorn and told him the performance was canceled, citing the real Springsteen’s recent comments about President Donald Trump.

At his European tour opener in England last week, Springsteen held no punches, calling Trump and his administration “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

Shortly after, Hobicorn said he started receiving texts from Rivoli voicing apprehension about a Springsteen band playing at his bar right now. According to NJ Advance Media, Rivoli said the set would be “too risky” since his bar’s clientele is conservative. Hobicorn offered for the band — which was previously called Asbury Fever — to play non-Springsteen classic rock covers instead. But Rivoli reportedly balked at the band’s rate for general assorted rock over those premium Springsteen cuts.

“I wanted to do the Springsteen tribute for that money [and] my social media team would have promoted it,” Rivoli wrote in a text to Hobicorn reviewed by NJ Advance Media. “But now because Bruce can’t keep his mouth shut, we’re screwed.”

The Boss’ political takes aren’t new or surprising to his fanbase.

In 2017, a different Springsteen cover band, The BStreetBand, was set to perform at Trump’s inauguration gala. They pulled out at the request of Springsteen himself.

Springsteen also did an entire podcast series with former President Barack Obama. The pair campaigned openly against Trump’s 2024 candidacy across the region, including in Philly.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, No Surrender’s bassist, Guy Fleming, posted about the cancellation. It led to Rivoli backtracking and saying the show was still on. The band ultimately decided to move on after everything that went down, citing bad vibes and potential safety concerns.

“We’re just a cover band that’s trying to make some money and people rely on it financially,” Hobicorn told NJ Advance Media on Thursday. We’re the ones really getting hurt.”

Since the initial cancellation and text exchanges became public, word of the drama has spread far beyond Asbury Park, gaining the band an influx of new attention and some new fans in the process.

No Surrender’s dispute with Toms River has been featured in national music publications like Rolling Stone, NME, and Consequence of Sound, to name a few. It also made the rounds on several prominent Subreddits.

“Just started following you because of that stupid Toms River restaurant,” one user wrote on the band’s Instagram. “You’ve gained a new fan today,” wrote another. “New follower after reading the story about how your band was treated. They’ll never see a dime of my money,” said one on the band’s Facebook page.

The publicity has also earned Toms River some heat.

In texts reviewed by New Jersey Advance Media, Rivoli described Toms River as “red.” Rivoli went as far as saying his bar’s customers fall silent and stand when the national anthem plays (presumably during a game broadcast; it’s unclear if someone’s queuing that up on TouchTunes).

Rivoli told New Jersey Advance Media in a statement that the band could’ve kept its gig on May 30, though he’s not sure if the bar’s regulars would’ve shown up.

It’s not the first time the conservative bar owner has been in hot water, either. In 2020, Rivoli apologized after his previous restaurant posted a disparaging marquee message mocking the death of Eric Garner.

And as for May 30? No Surrender announced the band will perform its set at the Headliner Oasis in Neptune City, instead of Toms River. Toms River, on the other hand, said its entertainment is “to be determined” according to its events calendar.

The Inquirer has reached out to both No Surrender and Rivoli for comment, but didn’t hear back as of publication time.