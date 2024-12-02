What to know about the Canada Post strike

A Canadian postal service strike during one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year is causing shipping snags for Canadians and Canada-based companies, as well as impacting Americans sending mail to Canada.

Last week, the U.S. Postal Service announced it was temporarily suspending international mail acceptance to Canada because of the labor strike.

Here’s what to know about the strike and how it could impact mail during the holiday season.

Who is on strike and why?

Workers for the Canada Post — Canada’s national mail carrier, which is unionized — have been on strike since Nov. 15, citing failed contract negotiation disputes between the postal company and union.

Negotiations between the Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers broke down amid massive financial losses, according to the BBC. Key points in negotiations include wages, safety, and workers being replaced by technology.

How long will the Canada Post strike last?

Canada Post workers are entering their third week on strike with no announced end date.

The union said that it received new documents from company leadership on Sunday based on adjustments made from both sides and that negotiators are in the process of reviewing them.

Still, the union said no date has been announced to renew the joint mediation process as of Monday afternoon.

How is the strike impacting the Canadian economy?

Estimates by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business say the strike has cost the small- and medium-sized business sector nearly $76.6 million per day since the strike began. If the strike isn’t resolved by Wednesdaythe group estimated it would cost the businesses more than $1 billion.

“Small businesses are losing crucial revenue and sales due to circumstances outside of their control,” a CFIB spokesperson said.

The CFIB report estimates nearly three-quarters of small businesses in Canada have been negatively impacted by the strike because of cost impacts in lost orders, more expensive delivery alternatives, late payments, and the inability to promote their business during a traditionally lucrative season.

How does the Canada Post strike impact U.S. mail?

USPS announced it would temporarily suspend international mail acceptance to Canada on Friday citing the strike. Canada Post said it cannot process or deliver international mail or services. In turn, the USPS is asking customers not to mail items to Canada until further notice.

USPS said that this service disruption affects all classes of international mail including letters and parcels as well as express services like Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Mail International, First-Class Package International Service, International Priority Airmail, International Surface Air Lift, Commercial ePacket, and M-Bag items.

On its website, the USPS said it’s closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as to when it may resume service to Canada.

Are there mailing alternatives to the Canada Post?

As the holiday gift-giving season approaches, some would-be-mailers are thinking ahead when it comes to how they’ll send presents to and from Canada this year.

On Reddit, some users following the strike suggested pivoting to e-gift cards as a way to still send holiday cheer while also supporting union workers.

For those dead-set on sending and receiving packages, some are turning to Purolator, a Canadian courier company that can deliver packages throughout Canada and internationally. The company is represented by a different union than the Canada Post workers.

U.S.-based shipping companies like FedEx and UPS also offer international shipping services and expedited delivery options that ship to Canada. There’s also a number of other international shipping options, like DHL and ShippingChimp.