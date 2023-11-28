Israeli hostage with ties to Main Line released by Hamas in latest hostage deal

An 84-year-old Israeli hostage who has relatives in the Philadelphia region was released from captivity on Tuesday as part of the ongoing hostage deal with Hamas.

Ditza Heiman, of Kibbutz Nir Oz, has returned to Israel, a family member confirmed. She was among a cohort of 10 Israelis and two foreigners who were taken to Egypt on the fifth day of a temporary cease-fire and flown to Israeli hospitals to be reunited with their families, according to the Associated Press.

Amichai Shdaimah, Heiman’s stepson in Ardmore, who has lived in the Philadelphia suburbs for 26 years, previously said that Heiman was among the hostages abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz, an agricultural community that sits less than two miles from the Gaza border in southern Israel.

“We are very happy that she is back,” Shdamiah said Tuesday.

The Shdaimah family has been raising awareness about the ongoing hostage crisis that has now entered its eighth week, attending vigils and other pro-Israel events throughout the region.

Heiman was one of the founders of Nir Oz and spent her career as a social worker in Israel. She remained committed to the kibbutz even during dangerous times, her granddaughter told Israeli news site Ynet. “It’s home. It’s best here, most comfortable,” Heiman would say, according to the granddaughter. “Where would we go?”

Heiman’s family lost contact with her in the morning hours of Oct. 7. They tried calling her phone repeatedly until a man picked up and identified himself as a member of Hamas. Video later surfaced of Heiman being led out of her home and into her car.

Shdamiah said the family will not be granting further news interviews at this time.

Israel is expected to return 30 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ongoing hostage deal. The four-day temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been extended through Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.