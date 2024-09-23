Hollywood’s new ‘graffiti mansion’ has a Philadelphia connection

A California estate that’s being dubbed “graffiti mansion” on social media has Philadelphia ties.

The Hollywood Hills home, which has become the subject of several viral videos, is owned by film producer John Powers Middleton, the son of Phillies owner John Middleton.

Here’s what we know.

What’s the significance of the Hollywood Hills mansion?

The Mulholland Drive property is a massive six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home with large glass doors, a giant pool overlooking the Hollywood Hills, and 20-foot ceilings, worth an estimated $6 million.

The mansion used to belong to singer Mary J. Blige, according to the Daily Mail, but was purchased by the Philly native film producer in 2012. Artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested last week and charged in a high-profile sex-trafficking case, filmed his music video for the song “Last Night” inside the home.

It’s unclear if Middleton ever lived in the home or occupied it, but public records show the house was declared a nuisance and considered abandoned more than a decade ago.

Who is John Powers Middleton?

Middleton is the son of Phillies owner John Middleton.

He’s a Philadelphia native and attended the University of Pennsylvania. He’s a film producer with credits including the A&E TV series Bates Motel and The Lego Movie. He’s one half of The Affleck/Middleton Project with Casey Affleck, the production company behind the Oscar-winning film Manchester by the Sea.

He lists himself as a Phillies owner on his Instagram page — which he has not posted to in 12 weeks. Middleton also listed his residences as Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Philadelphia in his bio.

A phone number linked to Middleton did not accept calls or voice mails and Middleton could not be reached for comment by The Inquirer.

Are we sure Middleton is the owner?

Yes. Property records list Middleton as the homeowner. 6abc also confirmed the property belongs to the MLB team owner’s son.

“The California properties are owned by John Powers Middleton. No other members of the family have ownership, investment, control or involvement in these properties,” the Phillies said in a statement.

Why is the house considered a nuisance?

Neighbors told Los Angeles TV news stations that the home has been considered a problem for a long time.

Public records show that in October 2022, authorities declared the mansion a nuisance and ordered Middleton to secure the property and build a fence around its perimeter.

When Middleton ignored those orders, according to a Los Angeles City Council member, the city built its own fence around the perimeter and placed a $9,000 lien on the property in exchange for the cost of installing the barricades and fencing the lot.

Still, neighbors told reporters, squatters resided in the home anyway. And now, they’re turning the home into what they say is an eyesore, covering it in graffiti.

Why is this all over social media?

Starting last week, videos spread across Instagram, TikTok, and X to show graffiti artists’ handiwork.

Some windows are shattered and the exterior walls are covered in a mix of phrases and drawings, including a crying heart, various tags, and the phrase “Diddy was here” on the roof.

Photos and videos from inside the home show a seemingly abandoned property that’s been tagged everywhere — including windows and interior walls — and has been stripped to the studs with barely any furniture.

What happens next?

The office of City Council member Nithya Raman — whose district includes the home — says Middleton is “in egregious violation of the law,” describing the home as a “public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told 6abc’s sister station in Los Angeles that officers have been called to the Hollywood Hills home six times this month for trespassing and vandalism, with police removing 10 people on Wednesday alone.

Raman’s office said the council member has been working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Building and Safety to figure out next steps.

“We are elevating the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly,” Raman’s office said.

Public records show Middleton has been delinquent on property taxes for the home since at least 2022 and owes about $266,500, including penalties.