The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report on Thursday night, saying that former President Donald Trump’s participation in a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election culminated in the insurrection.

The 814-page report, written in eight chapters, is the culmination of months of interviews and public hearings by the committee, which consisted of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

Here is the committee’s full report, followed by links to our coverage on inquirer.com.