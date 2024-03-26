Baltimore bridge collapse: At least six people missing; construction crew was on bridge when ship struck it
"It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy.”
A container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.
Officials said they were searching for at least six people. Two people were pulled from the water and one remains in the hospital.
Drivers in Baltimore are being asked to avoid I-695. The bridge carried an average of 34,000 people per day, according to a 2023 state report.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said he was working to get federal resources deployed.
8 construction workers were on Baltimore bridge when it collapsed, officials said
Eight people were on the Francis Key Scott Bridge in Baltimore when it was struck by a cargo ship Tuesday morning and collapsed, according to Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.
Speaking at a news conference Tuesday morning, Wiedefeld said two people are accounted for – one is in the hospital, and one is uninjured.
Five vehicles found submerged in Patapsco River following bridge collapse
Five submerged vehicles have been found in the Patapsco River after a ship collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace told CNN.
Wallace said using sonar technology, crews have been able to find three passenger vehicles, a cement truck, and a fifth vehicle in the water. Dive teams are currently performing search and rescue operations.
Vessel traffic in and out of Baltimore suspended; Philly ready to support
Vessel traffic into and out of Baltimore has been suspended, so container ships are likely to be diverted to other ports. It remains to be seen whether the Port of Philadelphia will see increased traffic.
A major trade hub, Baltimore's port handled almost 850,000 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any port in the country, according to Maryland state data. Other imports include sugar and coffee.
History of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore
It took five years to build the Francis Scott Key Bridge, from 1972 to 1977, and a few moments early Tuesday morning for the structure to collapse after a container ship hit one of its supports.
With a span of 1.6 miles, the bridge crossed the tidal portion of the Patpsco River, which forms Baltimore’s harbor. It stood 185 feet above the water and was the final link of I-695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway, a vital route for trucks carrying cargo along the East Coast.
Video of Baltimore bridge collapse after cargo ship collision
Cameras captured the moment a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Tuesday morning, causing part of it to collapse into the Patapsco River.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters Tuesday morning the ship notified authorities it lost power while moving near the bridge. Its mayday call from the ship allowed officials to limit traffic on the bridge before the crash.
Map: Location of Baltimore bridge collapse
The Francis Scott Key bridge spanned the Patapsco River near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, about 100 miles south of Philadelphia.
The bridge carried four lanes of I-676 traffic, part of a loop around Baltimore used often by trucks carrying hazardous materials banned from moving through the Fort McHenry Tunnel on I-95.
No indication Baltimore bridge collision was an intentional act
There is no indication the ship collision into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was an intentional act, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
In a statement Tuesday, Mayorkas said the federal government was aiding in the search for survivors and assessing the impact to the Port of Baltimore.
Baltimore mayor says workers were on bridge during collapse
During an appearance on CNN Tuesday morning, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said there were people working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it was struck by a cargo ship and collapsed.
"We have an unspeakable tragedy. We know that this vessel struck the bridge and the bridge collapsed," There were individuals working on the bridge at that time. There are cars in the water."
Rescuers looking for people in the water after Baltimore bridge collapse
A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were initially searching for at least seven people.
Two people were pulled from the waters under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one in serious condition, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.
Photos: Baltimore bridge collapses after hit by cargo ship
What we know about the boat that collided with a Baltimore bridge
Synergy Marine Group — which owns and manages the ship called the “Dali” — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while two pilots were in control. It said all crew members, including the pilots, were accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.
From a vantage point near the entrance to the bridge, jagged remnants of its steel frame were visible protruding from the water, with the on-ramp ending abruptly where the span once began.