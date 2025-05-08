What we know about Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope and a Villanova graduate

White smoke streamed out of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that a new pope had been chosen. Crowds cheered as the Vatican’s balcony doors opened to reveal that Robert Prevost would assume the role.

The news broke Thursday evening in Rome, marking the first U.S. pope in history. Prevost, 69, is a Chicago native and Peruvian citizen. He’s a Villanova graduate. He led the Vatican’s bishops and advised Pope Francis’ selection of bishops around the world, holding several leadership positions within the Catholic Church over the years.

Prevost revealed that his chosen papal name would be Pope Leo XIV.

Here’s what we know about the new pope.

Who is Robert Prevost?

Prevost arrived at the Vatican in 2023. He’s described as a modest, approachable, and qualified man. Ever since he arrived in Rome, Prevost has kept a low public profile, but he is well known to the men who count.

His comparative youth compared to other papal contenders means he could reign for a significant amount of time.

Hailing from Chicago and then living for years in Peru, Prevost served as a missionary and later an archbishop. During his remarks from the balcony, he spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his years as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru. Cathedral bells rang in Peru to celebrate the representation.

ABC News also reported that he’s a “Cubs fan on the South Side,” indicative of being tough (and not opting to root for the regional White Sox).

What was his time at Villanova like?

Prevost graduated from Villanova with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1977, CBS reported. Later, he’d study at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago and was ordained as a priest in 1982.

Father Arthur Purcaro, Villanova’s assistant vice president for mission and ministry, told CNN he was “perhaps more stunned than the world” over Cardinal Robert Prevost’s elevation to Pope Leo XIV.

“I am just overwhelmed, I am in awe,” Purcaro said on CNN Thursday, just moments after the new pope delivered his first speech to cheering masses at the Vatican.

Purcaro said he and Prevost have been friends for decades and were just at the Vatican together last week.

But Purcaco pointed out Prevost “has taken a new name and is a new person” now that he’s been chosen as the 278th Pope.

How was the new pope chosen?

The 135 eligible cardinals participated in a secretive voting process known as the conclave. The cardinals had no contact with the outside world, and their votes will not be revealed.

What was Prevost’s role before assuming the role of pope?

Prevost led the office that fields bishop nominations worldwide. It’s considered one of the most important jobs within the church. As a result, Prevost had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have.

What are Pope Leo XIV’s views?

Experts suggest Pope Leo XIV has “middle of the road” politics and had a close relationship with the progressive Pope Francis, suggesting his leadership will not be an about-face from recent years.

Leo, his chosen name, is said to be a nod to Pope Leo XIII, who championed workers’ rights. Chicago is also at the center of the labor rights movement, as noted by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who spoke with ABC News.

What has President Donald Trump said about Pope Leo XIV?

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump quipped: “What greater honor could there be?” about the role.

He added via a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Staff reporter Rob Tornoe and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.