Los Angeles man convicted of murder in death of Philly rapper PnB Rock

A man who sent his son into a restaurant for a robbery that ended in the shooting death of Philly rapper PnB Rock was convicted of murder on Wednesday.

Freddie Trone, 42, did not pull the trigger in the shooting, but Los Angeles prosecutors said he orchestrated the robbery that led to the rapper’s death. After less than four hours of deliberation, the jury agreed.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times while being robbed of around $500,000 of jewelry in South Los Angeles in September 2022. He was eating with his fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at the time he was attacked.

Trone’s 17-year-old son has been charged with Allen’s death, but a judge ruled last month that he was not competent to stand trial. Because he was charged as a juvenile, law enforcement has declined to release his name.

In addition to the murder charge, Trone was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. His codefendant, Tremont Jones, 46, was also found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. Prosecutors said Jones tipped off Trone to Allen’s whereabouts.

Allen’s mother, Deannea Allen, told Rolling Stone shortly after the verdict that she was “elated” at the outcome. “I wanted to jump up and scream, ‘Hallelujah,’” she said. “I’m so happy it was quick. We got justice for Rakim. I feel better knowing they’ll be in jail for a long time.”

The case against Trone hinged on a six-minute period in which prosecutors said he left the parking lot of the restaurant before returning with his son, whom he armed with a gun, ski mask, and instructions to carry out the robbery.

Trone maintained his innocence, saying he did not drive his son to the crime scene, but the jury foreman, Edwin Lovo, said surveillance camera footage showed Trone driving the getaway car. Lovo said jurors were able to identify Trone by his distinctively “frayed” pants.

The crime cut short the life of one of Philadelphia’s biggest rap stars of the last decade, with hits like “Selfish” and “Notice Me” that skillfully blended rap and R&B. Allen grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and took the PnB name from the intersection of East Pastorius and Baynton Streets.