‘Polka dot dress woman’ went viral for protesting ICE — now her dress is up for auction

She became a sort of folk hero to community members troubled by ICE’s presence in New York streets. Known only as “polka dot dress woman,” a sharply-dressed woman went viral last month after video footage of her fighting with ICE agents in Manhattan spread. Now, the dress is up for auction with the proceeds benefiting immigrant aid.

In late October, at a raid where ICE agents questioned street vendors along Canal Street, New Yorkers could be seen surrounding the agents, yelling at them, and blocking their vehicles.

That’s when the woman — who was never identified by name — could be seen in her navy Peter Pan collar polka dot dress, blazer, and loafers, scuffling with an agent in a heated exchange. At one point, she could also be seen flipping double birds in the agents’ direction, with presumably a leather work handbag still perched upon her shoulder.

Quickly, the woman became a sort of local icon, with social media users calling her a “hero.” She also became a meme, with some users quipping about juggling a 9-5 job with fighting what they describe as fascism. Last week, she became a niche Halloween costume.

Now, admirers have a chance to own a piece of the viral history.

On Monday, the New York Immigration Coalition — a policy and advocacy organization representing immigrant and refugee rights groups across the state — announced it had the woman’s exact dress and would be auctioning it off.

Proceeds will go to the group’s Emergency Justice Fund, which provides cash assistance to immigrants who have been detained to help cover legal fees, family-reuniting expenses, housing support, and other needs.

Reed Dunlea, a spokesperson for the New York Immigration Coalition, said the auction was Polka Dot Dress Woman’s idea and that the team jumped on board.

“The polka dot dress is a reminder that it is up to every single one of us to do our part to protect immigrant communities in New York City,” he said. “If you come for one of us, you come for all of us.”

From tossed bras to white pantsuits, fashion stays political

The dress in question is a Comme des Garçons silk dress with gray sleeves, circa 2007. Comme des Garçons is a popular Japanese fashion house with similar dresses typically retailing currently for $1,500.

Fashion expert and pro-thrifter Virginia Chamlee says it’s also the latest example of fashion being political.

“Fashion has long played a role in rebellion, from women tossing their bras in a trash bin to make a statement about female oppression outside the Miss America 1968 pageant, to women showing up at the voting booth in white pantsuits to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016,” Chamlee said. “White in general, which appears on the dots of this Comme Des Garçons dress, is often worn as a symbol of purity and purpose.”

She added, “The dress is so sophisticated yet whimsical, thanks to the polka dots, that it makes such a powerful statement when worn by a woman standing in front of a literal tank and flashing her middle fingers.”

The anonymous woman’s dress up for auction is listed as a size medium and has been verified as authentic by its original owner as well as legal counsel, according to the New York Immigration Coalition. A certificate of authenticity will accompany the dress. The dress was originally valued at $2,000 and the highest bid as of Thursday afternoon was $5,500.

“Whoever wins the dress is, of course, open to do whatever they’d like with it,” Dunlea said. “But we hope that whatever that is will continue to inspire people to stand up and fight for their neighbors.”

The Polka Dot Dress Woman herself said in a statement provided by the New York Immigration Coalition, “I reacted [to the raid] out of conviction that no one should be targeted or taken from their community simply for trying to live and work in safety.”

She added, “I believe we each have a responsibility to stand up when we see injustice — whether that means showing up, donating, or refusing to stay silent. The time to act with courage and compassion is now.”

Bidding for the dress closes at 11:59 EST on Monday, Nov. 10 and can be done online by visiting www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nyics-emergency-justice-fund