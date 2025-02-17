What we know about the group behind the ‘Not My Presidents Day’ protests

A grassroots group formed mostly on Reddit says it organized protests in all 50 states on Monday, in defiance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The rallies and demonstrations, which vary by region, are a response to actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration. Some have been nicknamed “Not My Presidents Day” rallies — similar to the protests that occurred during Trump’s first term in 2017. Others have called the rallies “No Kings on Presidents’ Day” and the “America Has No King” demonstration.

Critics have called the Trump administration’s policy work so far — particularly its focus on targeting immigrants, DEI initiatives, women’s bodily autonomy, and members of the LGBTQ++ community — “antidemocratic and illegal.”

The protests also come on the heels of sweeping actions led by billionaire Elon Musk who oversees Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Several protests are taking place in Pennsylvania, including in Philadelphia.

Here’s what we know.

What is the 50501 Movement?

The 50501 Movement, a primary organizer of Monday’s protests and its surrounding campaign, stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.”

The group came together on Reddit, as people began discussing mobilizing and protesting against Trump, Musk, and the administration’s policies. Word circulated across social media until the group’s first protest, which took place on Feb. 5 and involved demonstrations outside of state capitol buildings and city halls.

“The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities,” 50501 said in a statement. “We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People. We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s.”

Today, the 50501 Movement subreddit has over 115,000 followers.

Sydney Wilson, a local 50501 organizer in Pittsburgh, told NPR that holding protests on Presidents’ Day was a natural choice for the group.

“We are going out and protesting because we are concerned by our current president’s actions,” Wilson said. “We figured it was a nice little punch.”

Monday’s demonstrations are also sponsored by Political Revolution, another grassroots group that was founded after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential run. Together, the groups have promoted a series of protests nationwide taking place all day Monday. Actor Amy Poehler’s organization, Smart Girls, which aims to empower young women, has also promoted some of Monday’s events.

Where are the Presidents’ Day protests happening?

At least 70 Presidents’ Day protests against the Trump administration are taking place nationwide, and that includes across the Northeast.

In Pennsylvania, a rally called “The People Demand Change” took place in front of City Hall. Local political leaders including Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Veterans Caucus leader Jack Inacker, and the Positive Movement Drumline — the drumline that features Philly Elmo — were scheduled to attend, according to organizers.

The “Not a King!” rally was scheduled to take place on the courthouse steps in Media where U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon will address the crowd and talk about the Trump administration’s impact on the Delaware County community. “The President is not a King, and unelected billionaires have no legal authority to dismantle our government,” organizers said.

In Trenton, the Protest Tyranny event was scheduled to take place outside the New Jersey capitol building beginning at noon while the Raise the Alarm — Save the Constitution! protest will happen at Rodney Square in Wilmington.

How can I find out about protests in my area?

The 50501 Movement has a map with all of Monday’s and future events listed on its website.

The group is also posting about new developments and events on its Instagram page.