What to know about TSA’s new $45 fee for travelers without Real ID

Flying without a Real ID is about to get expensive.

The Transportation Security Administration announced a new $45 fee for travelers going through security checkpoints without a valid Real ID, or other acceptable form of identification, such as a valid passport.

It’s part of the agency’s next phase of its long-winded rollout of Real IDs as the federal identification standard.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Real ID?

Real IDs were created following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to enhance security measures. They’re treated as a universal form of federally accepted identification and are used for boarding domestic flights and entering certain federal buildings.

Enforcement for using them was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ramped back up this year.

The agency says about 94% of travelers already use a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification.

What can I do with a Real ID?

✅ Board domestic flights

✅ Enter federal buildings that require ID

✅ Access military bases

How much does a REAL ID cost?

A Real ID in Pennsylvania costs a $30 onetime fee in addition to the standard renewal fee for your license or state ID ($39.50 in Pennsylvania).

This means it’s cheaper than TSA’s new $45 fee.

When does TSA implement the $45 fee?

Starting Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without a Real ID or passport will be required to pay $45.

What will the $45 fee cover?

The $45 will cover travelers going through a biometric or biographic security checkpoint.

The agency said the fee covers administrative and IT costs associated with the ID verification program. It added that the purpose of the fee is to make sure the expense is covered by the specific traveler, not taxpayers.

The fee will also apply to travelers who arrive at the airport with a lost or stolen Real ID or passport.

The fees cover access through the TSA checkpoint for up to 10 days. After that, if the person is traveling without a Real ID or passport again, they’ll have to pay the fee again.

Can I pay the fee ahead of time?

Yes. And it’s recommended whenever possible.

Individuals traveling without a Real ID or passport can visit TSA.gov and follow prompts to verify their identity and pay the $45 fee. From there, they’ll be emailed a confirmation to show TSA at the checkpoint.

The agency warns that travelers in the checkpoint line without a proper form of ID will be sent out of line to complete the online form.

How can I avoid the fee?

The most direct way to avoid the $45 fee starting next year is by ensuring travelers have either a Real ID or valid passport before their next domestic flight.

For Pennsylvania readers, PennDot‘s website has additional details about applying, requirements, making an appointment, and more.