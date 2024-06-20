Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour includes Philly stop

This Quakertown native is coming home. Sabrina Carpenter announced Thursday that her upcoming headlining arena tour will include a stop in Philadelphia.

The 29-date “Short n’ Sweet” tour — taking on the same name as her upcoming sixth album — will kick off Sept. 23 and stretch across North America and Canada.

Advertisement

It’s part of the 25-year-old’s rise in the pop world, which has skyrocketed thanks to her song of summer contender “Espresso” and popular music festival performances at Coachella and Gov Ball.

It will also mark a homecoming for Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and homeschooled in Montgomery County before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career when she was 13. As a child star, she sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” at Phillies and Eagles games years back.

» READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter’s barista shift marks the latest celebrity ‘customer service cosplay’

Carpenter has been spotted in the past repping Phillies T-shirts while on tour. Last year, she opened for fellow Pennsylvanian Taylor Swift for legs of her Eras Tour (though not the Philadelphia stops — she attended one of those as a fan in the VIP section). The pair have formed a friendship since then.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Sabrina Carpenter be in Philadelphia?

Carpenter will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 8.

Who’s opening for Carpenter on the Short n’ Sweet tour?

Carpenter’s openers throughout the Short n’ Sweet tour are Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna.

Philly’s opener is Amaarae, an Afropop and R&B singer from the Bronx.

When do tickets for the Short n’ Sweet tour go on sale?

Ticket presales start Monday. There’s a Cash App presale that launches at 10 a.m., a Team Sabrina presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and general sales begin June 28 at 10 a.m. Visit https://store.sabrinacarpenter.com/pages/tour for more information.

What else is happening?

Carpenter announced a partnership with PLUS1 to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund for the duration of the Short n’ Sweet tour. During the tour, fans can support the fund, which will “support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community,” a news release said.

Other musicians — like Olivia Rodrigo and Paramore — have partnered with nonprofit groups during tours in the past to raise money and awareness for social causes like abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights.