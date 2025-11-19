Trump administration says it wants to ‘completely deconstruct’ SNAP program. Here’s what’s actually happening.

SNAP benefits are restored, and the program is funded through next year. But the Trump administration is now looking to “completely deconstruct the program,” its top USDA official said.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that millions of low-income Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will have to reapply for their benefits as part of an effort to crack down on “fraud.”

“It’s going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that’s taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable, and they can’t survive without it,” she told Newsmax last week.

On Tuesday, Rollins told Fox Business that her plan is for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to “completely deconstruct” SNAP.

However, there is no official guidance from USDA on the plans Rollins spoke of and the rules have not changed, said Community Legal Services staff attorney Mackenzie Libbey.

“Most SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania are already required to reverify household and income information every six months. SNAP recipients should continue submitting their semiannual reports and annual renewals as the current rules require,” Libbey said.

In a statement, the USDA did not confirm the existence of new changes to SNAP. Instead, a spokesperson for the agency said the “standard recertification processes for households is a part of that work.”

Are SNAP benefits changing?

There are a few changes to SNAP work requirements that were implemented on Sept. 1 and Nov. 1.

President Donald Trump in September signed new requirements into law that denied states the ability to waive work requirements for most SNAP recipients. Work requirement waivers are now available only for specific reasons, such as pregnancy, needing to be home to care for someone ill, or participation in a drug or alcohol treatment program, to name a few.

On Nov. 1, some older low-income Americans were forced back to work when Congress and Trump passed additional work requirements, raising the maximum working age cap from 54 to 64 years old.

Parents with dependents age 14 and over also must go back to work or lose benefits. Previously, SNAP recipients with dependents under 18 did not have to meet work requirements. Veterans and former foster youth ages 18 through 24 are no longer exempt from work requirements either, under new federal law.

Do you have to reapply for SNAP benefits?

SNAP recipients do not currently need to reapply to the program. SNAP recipients should continue filing their semiannual reports every six months to recertify their income and household.

Will snap benefits be issued in December?

Yes. The SNAP program is funded through Sept. 30, 2026, after Congress reached an agreement on a spending deal last week. Most other federal government agencies and programs are funded only through Jan. 30.

Congress will need to strike another spending deal before the January deadline; otherwise the federal government could be shut down again.

However, SNAP benefits have been guaranteed through next September regardless of another shutdown.

How do you qualify for SNAP benefits?

SNAP requirements are based on your work hours and income. Other factors, like whether a member of your household is disabled, elderly, or a veteran, can provide households with additional benefits.

Resources:

Work requirements

SNAP recipients must be working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours a month). They also must report those work hours.

These rules apply to you if you:

Are ages 18 through 64. Do not have a dependent child under 14 years old. Are considered physically and mentally able to work.

Income requirements

Households cannot exceed these monthly income limits to be eligible for SNAP benefits.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income Household Size 1 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $2,510 Household Size 2 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $3,408 Household Size 3 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $4,304 Household Size 4 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $5,200 Household Size 5 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $6,098 Household Size 6 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $6,994 Household Size 7 Maximum Gross Monthly Income $7,890 Household Size Each additional Maximum Gross Monthly Income Add $898

How to apply for SNAP

Apply for SNAP online, in person, or by mail.