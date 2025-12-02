Spotify Wrapped season’s here once again. Here’s where to find your 2025 results.

It’s OK if you don’t want to admit how many times you listened to “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters — Spotify will tell us, anyway.

Spotify Wrapped — the music platform’s annual, aesthetically pleasing deep dive into users’ listening habits — is back again.

The 11-year-old feature is both beloved and feared by users for its unflinchingly honest view into users’ favorite music over the last year-ish. So much so, last year, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey admitted that he manipulated his Wrapped results to be Bruce Springsteen-forward.

Features include users’ most-listened-to songs, artists, and albums, as well as the duration of time spent listening to a particular song. There are also some bragging rights involved — in the past, users within an artist’s top 1% of listeners could access a special video message and sometimes purchase exclusive merch.

Across social media, users share parodies of their Spotify summary, saying things like “You spent 25,684 minutes this year complaining about Nick Sirianni.” Know Your Meme says the meme format dates back to about 2017.

Wrapped is considered one of Spotify’s signature calling cards and a major driver for user engagement and customer retention. This year, it’s dropping at the same time some users are boycotting Spotify entirely citing ads heard on the platform and its CEO’s investments.

Here’s more on that and Wrapped 2025:

When are Spotify Wrapped results dropping?

We know we’re close. While Spotify hasn’t dropped an exact date, it teased that results were “coming soon” on Monday.

Historically, the feature usually drops the week after Thanksgiving, around the first week of December.

How do I see and share my Spotify Wrapped results?

Once Spotify Wrapped is live, here’s how you can see your results. Use the service’s mobile or web browser versions. It is not available on the desktop app.

Here are the steps:

Open Spotify on your phone. A prompt to see your 2025 Wrapped should be visible from the homepage of the app. If it isn’t, or you’re using a web browser, visit www.spotify.com/us/wrapped. Find the “Wrapped” section in the top navigation bar, a featured playlist, or by typing “Wrapped” in Spotify’s search bar. Each slide of the Wrapped Story usually has a “share” button at the bottom. Click that button to save each individual slide to your camera roll or post on social media. At the end of your Wrapped Story, there will be a second opportunity to save your Top Artists summary.

What’s the time frame for Spotify Wrapped data?

It’s fuzzy. While Spotify spokespeople previously said data was analyzed between January and October, the streaming platform said in 2023 that Wrapped was still counting past Halloween.

The announcement sparked light controversy among audiophiles — the last week of October was once treated like the ultimate good-music-curating season to ensure impressive results.

Spotify users would also treat November and December like open season, free to blast holiday music on repeat without fear of it reflecting on their “cultural report card.”

But with an indefinite cutoff date, users remain left in the dark when it comes to how their listening habits will be reflected when Wrapped drops. Last year, the company again promised that data collection would happen past Halloween, but hasn’t disclosed a firm deadline.

We don’t know exactly when listening data stopped being collected this year. But we can guess it was sometime in mid-to-late November.

Can I modify my results? What does ‘excluding from my taste profile’ really mean?

Where’s the fun in that?

There’s no way to modify your Wrapped results (unless you’re the aforementioned U.S. Rep and opt to Photoshop them). You get what you get, guilty pleasure songs and all — unless you plan ahead.

Spotify has a feature where you can opt-out of including some elements from your listening data.

While using Spotify, users can click the ellipses next to a playlist and select “exclude from your taste profile.” For example, you can exclude your nightly “10 hours of ocean waves” playlist or your kid’s Disney playlist to keep those tracks from influencing your weekly Discover playlists and annual Wrapped data, Spotify says.

The caveat here is this only works for playlists, not individual songs, artists, or albums. A loophole could be curating a playlist of every sleep song, white noise track, guilty pleasure bop, or kids’ music that isn’t yours and excluding that entire playlist from your taste profile. But you’d have to do this ahead of time.

You can’t make edits to your Wrapped results after the fact.

What can I do with my Spotify Wrapped data?

You can post it on social media to brag about your incredible taste, obviously.

Beyond that, there are several third-party sites you can link your Spotify account to that will analyze your Wrapped data and roast you even more.

How Bad is Your Spotify is an AI bot that will judge your music taste. And be warned, it’s kind of harsh. Some results include: “Your spotify was tay-tay-fangirl-cling-clang-pots-and-pans-music-ponytail-pop bad,” “Your spotify was bon-iver’s-impact-escape-room cabincore bad,” and “Your spotify was folklore-evermore-dumbledore-witch-pop-escape-room-has-a-1975-lyric-tattoo bad.” You get the idea.

Receiptify reports your top songs in the form of a shareable shopping receipt graphic, while Instafest conceptualizes a music festival lineup based on your top artists.

What’s up with the Spotify boycott?

In recent months, Spotify’s received backlash over reports that its CEO, Daniel Ek, invested $693.6 million in the European defense technology startup Helsing. The tech has been criticized for its role in driving the military-industrial complex and ethical concerns over surveillance technology.

Around the same time, reports came out that Spotify — and other streaming services — were running ICE recruitment ads. A spokesperson for the company said the ads were part of a wider ad campaign by the U.S. government running across multiple platforms.

Rolling Stone reported that the Spotify users hearing the ads were using the streaming platform’s free ad-supported tier and that other streaming platforms running the same ad campaign included Amazon Music, Hulu, Max, YouTube, and Pandora as early as April. Apple Music did not run the ads, but it’s a paid-only service with no free ad-supported tier.

At the end of the day, some users are stepping away from Spotify — and it’s simple to do and take your playlists with you. But, experts caution, no mainstream music platform is morally perfect.

Is there a version of Spotify Wrapped for Apple or Amazon Music?

Yes and no. For the first time last year, Amazon Music launched 2024 Delivered, its clapback to the Spotify Wrapped experience. The feature gives a graphic breakdown of users’ listening habits. Amazon Music users can access it by opening the Amazon Music app and tapping a banner that says “2025 Delivered” in their Library.

Apple Music has a feature called Replay, which is available all year and allows users to see a detailed view of their listening habits. Similar to Wrapped, Replay has a “year-end experience.” The Replay year-end experience debuted in 2023. Critics said at the time that Apple’s version lacked in the shareable experiences and themes that Spotify does so well.

YouTube Music also offers a “year in review” recap with breakdowns of users’ top songs, albums, artists, and total listening time over the year.

But none of them feel quite like Wrapped, which is praised for its extra pizazz.