Spotify Wrapped is back. Here’s what to know.

Are you willing to come clean about how many times you listened to (Bucks County native) Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” this year?

It’s officially Spotify Wrapped season — where the music platform drops its annual deep dive into users’ listening habits, presenting them in an aesthetically pleasing and extremely Instagrammable format.

The feature, which has officially been around for a decade, is both celebrated and dreaded among the extremely online. Spotify Wrapped is unflinchingly honest over how it presents its data. Though there are loopholes, there’s not an overtly easy way for users to omit their potentially mockable listening habits (this rings especially true for parents with kids in their The Wiggles phase or others with shared accounts).

Spotify Wrapped includes features that share users’ most-listened-to songs, artists, and albums, including how many minutes — or even hours — listeners have spent on one song. There are also bragging rights to be had, with a Wrapped report comes grand reveals regarding if a user is within their favorite artist’s top 1% of listeners (the accolade usually comes with a shareable graphic, a special artist video message, and sometimes exclusive merch purchasing opportunities).

With the drop of Wrapped on Wednesday morning along came the news of the platform’s top global artist of the year: Berks County’s finest Taylor Swift took the crown for the second consecutive year with more than 26.6 billion global streams.

And when Wrapped season starts, so do the memes. Across social media, users will share parodies of their Spotify summary, saying things like “You spent 23,482 minutes this year complaining about Nick Sirianni.” Know Your Meme says the meme format dates back to about 2017.

Here’s what else you need to know.

🎶 How do I see and share my Spotify Wrapped results?

To see your Spotify Wrapped, users can use the music streaming service’s mobile or web browser versions. It is not available to view on the desktop app.

Here are the steps to take:

Open Spotify on your phone. A prompt to see your 2024 Wrapped should be visible from the home page of the app. If it isn’t, or you’re using a web browser, visit www.spotify.com/us/wrapped. Find the “Wrapped” section either in the top navigation bar, a featured playlist, or by typing “Wrapped” in Spotify’s search bar. This year’s Wrapped results are framed as users’ “2024 Music Evolution.” With vibrant colors and bold typefaces, it walks you through your listening journey throughout the year, featuring top songs, artists, genres, and podcasts. A new feature introduced is users’ “longest listening streak.” There are also new sharing integrations to make results easier to share on platforms like TikTok. Each slide of the Wrapped Story has a “share” button at the bottom. Click that button to save each individual slide to your camera roll or post on social media. At the end of your Wrapped Story, there will be a second opportunity to save and change the color scheme of your Top Artists summary.

🎶 What’s the time frame for when Spotify Wrapped data being collected?

It’s unclear. While Spotify spokespeople previously said data was analyzed between January and October, the streaming platform said last year that Wrapped was still counting past Halloween.

The announcement sparked light controversy among audiophiles — the last week of October was once treated like the ultimate good-music-curating season to ensure impressive results. Spotify users would also treat November and December like open season, free to blast holiday music on repeat without fear of it reflecting on their “cultural report card.”

But with an indefinite cutoff date, users remain left in the dark when it comes to how their listening habits will be reflected when Wrapped drops. This year, the company again promised that data collecting would happen past Halloween, but wouldn’t disclose a firm deadline.

No tricks, just treats with Spotify Wrapped 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ODYzJyg24Y — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) October 31, 2024

We don’t know exactly when listening data stopped being collected this year. But we can assume it was sometime in mid-to-late November.

🎶 Can I modify my results? What does ‘excluding from my taste profile’ really mean?

Where’s the fun in that?

There’s no way to modify your Wrapped results — you get what you get, guilty pleasure songs and all — unless you plan ahead.

And while you can’t make edits to your Wrapped, Spotify does have a feature where you can opt-out of including some elements from your listening data.

While using Spotify, users can click the ellipses next to a playlist and select “exclude from your taste profile.” For example, you can exclude your nightly “10 hours of ocean waves” playlist or your brown noise studying playlist to keep those tracks from influencing your weekly Discover playlists and annual Wrapped data, Spotify says.

The caveat here is this only works for playlists, not individual songs, artists, or albums. A loophole could be curating a playlist of every sleep song, white noise track, guilty pleasure bop, or kids’ music that isn’t yours and excluding that entire playlist from your taste profile.

But for now, it’s time to lean into all the embarrassing glory — one me espresso at a time.

🎶 What can I do with my Spotify Wrapped data?

You can post it on social media to brag about your incredible taste, of course.

Beyond that, there are several third-party sites you can link your Spotify account to that will analyze your Wrapped data and roast you even more.

How Bad is Your Spotify is an AI bot that will judge your music taste. And be warned, it’s kind of brutal. Some results include: “Your spotify was tay-tay-fangirl-cling-clang-pots-and-pans-music-ponytail-pop bad,” “Your Spotify was bon-iver’s-impact-escape-room cabincore bad,” and “Your spotify was folklore-evermore-dumbledore-witch-pop-escape-room-has-a-1975-lyric-tattoo bad.”

Receiptify reports your top songs in the form of a shareable shopping receipt graphic while Instafest conceptualizes a music festival lineup based on your top artists. How NPRCore Are You lines up your listening habits against the number of artists and tracks played on NPR Music.

🎶 Is there a version of this for Apple or Amazon Music?

For the first time this year, Amazon Music launched 2024 Delivered, its clapback to the Spotify Wrapped experience. The feature gave a graphic breakdown of users’ listening habits. The feature was just announced Tuesday, likely an effort to compete with Spotify. Amazon Music users can access it by opening the Amazon Music app and tapping a banner that says “2024 Delivered” in their Library.

Apple Music has a feature called Replay, which is available all year and allows users to see a detailed view of their listening habits. Similar to Wrapped, Replay has a “year-end experience” that also went live Tuesday. The Replay year-end experience initially debuted last year. Critics said at the time that Apple’s version lacked in the shareable experiences and themes that Spotify does so well.