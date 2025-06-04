Why are Steelers fans angry over a Trump rally? A jersey presentation, backlash, and a team response

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fired up and emailing the team for action — and this time the fan-driven outrage has nothing to do with former offensive coordinator Matt Canada (we’re a Philadelphia paper, OK?).

It all started Friday, when a mix of current and former Steelers players attended President Donald Trump’s rally in West Mifflin, where the president announced he was doubling tariffs on imported steel by 50%. The athletes presented Trump with a black team jersey that had No. 47 and “Trump” emblazoned on it.

Advertisement

Not everyone was impressed by the gesture. Notably, a beloved Hall of Fame Steeler also wore No. 47, further contributing to some fans’ ire.

Some fans mobilized, sending emails to the team expressing their frustration. It’s unclear how many fans sent emails. This week, the team responded to those fans and season ticket holders with a letter.

Here’s what we know.

Who attended the Trump rally?

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew, and former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier attended. Their appearances were not scheduled by the Steelers.

Trump called Killebrew a “killer” on the field and called Rudolph “really good.”

“I think he’s going to get a big shot,” Trump said about Rudolph. “He’s tall. He’s handsome. He’s got a great arm. And I have a feeling he’s gonna be the guy.”

Rudolph also addressed the crowd, speaking highly of Bleier for his Army service and his time on the field.

“[He] fought for our country in Vietnam, came back and played some great football for the black and gold,” Rudolph said. “[It’s] awesome to be a part of this big investment in Pittsburgh. Go Steelers!”

The trio presented Trump with his jersey and called him an “honorary Steeler.”

Do the Steelers support Trump?

The Steelers have not officially endorsed Trump or other politicians. The team said its players’ or former players’ views don’t represent the entire organization’s views.

Still, Rudolph, Killebrew, and Bleier aren’t the only ones with Steelers ties who have backed Trump. Former wide receiver Antonio Brown and former running back Le’Veon Bell met with Trump last year ahead of his attendance at a matchup between the Steelers and the New York Jets. Conversely, Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene campaigned for Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a rally last year at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers’ team owners, the Rooney family, are long Democratic Party supporters as noted by USA Today. Dan Rooney, the father of current principal owner Art Rooney II, was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as a U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 through 2012.

What did the Steelers say in the team letter?

Here’s the letter from the Steelers in full:

We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong. We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.

Have other teams given Trump jerseys before?

Yes. The practice of a team presenting the president with a jersey of their own is pretty typical, though it usually occurs during an official team visit to the White House.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown explain why they skipped the Eagles’ White House visit

Earlier this year, the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl Victory with a visit to the White House. The team presented Trump with an Eagles No. 47 jersey and a helmet. Several team members skipped the trip to D.C., including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jalen Carter, and Darius Slay, for various reasons.

Have Rudolph, Killebrew, or Bleier said anything since?

Since stumping with Trump, Rudolph said he saw some of the backlash but wasn’t fazed. He also cited his First Amendment rights to freely express his support for Trump.

“There’s backlash every day,” Rudolph said following a team practice on Tuesday. “You look on social media, there’s constant ... that’s the nature of social media. That’s why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Speech is free. Par for the course.”

In a similar statement, Killebrew said he wasn’t “apologetic.”

“Here’s the deal. I remember what it was like being a kid, and me and my friends growing up, we either wanted to be the president or have the chance to meet him one day. And yesterday, I got to meet the president. I’m not apologetic about that,” he said. “For anyone who thinks that’s a bad thing, to be honest, I couldn’t care less. I wasn’t there signing legislation. I was just there meeting the president and glad I did it.”

Is No. 47 a retired Steelers number?

Not officially, but it hasn’t been worn by a Man of Steel since 1983.

Mel Blount, a key member of the Steelers’ Steel Curtain era — named for the team’s famously dominant defensive line from the 1970s — was the last Pittsburgh player to rep No. 47.

The five-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Fame member played cornerback for the Steelers for 14 years — including while Rocky Bleier was on the team.

So when Bleier presented Trump with a No. 47 and went on to call Trump a “Hall of Fame president,” it touched some nerves.

Blount, along with 14 other NFL Hall of Famers, endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket last year.