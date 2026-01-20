Trump and Greenland: All the questions you’re scared to ask your friends

If you’re starting to absorb the headlines, or embarking on your early-week doomscroll, you’re probably seeing a lot about Greenland.

President Donald Trump’s longtime interest in the Arctic island seems to be louder — and bolder — than ever, sparking a major geopolitical standoff.

But how did it all start? And where do things stand now? Here are all your questions answered, so you’re prepared the next time someone asks you about Greenland.

How did Denmark acquire Greenland?

Greenland has been home to native peoples who crossed the Arctic from what is now Canada, Norse settlers, Lutheran missionaries and U.S. military personnel who used it as a base to protect the United States from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

As for when Denmark stepped in, the short answer is that Denmark’s control started with a colonial settlement, was formalized in 1953, and the agreement has since evolved into a self-governing structure with the Danish.

In the 1700s, a Danish missionary arrived in Greenland and started lining up settlements and establishing Danish colonization. Through most of the 18th and 19th centuries, Greenland was controlled by the Danish. The relationship was formally recognized by Denmark after World War II. In 1953, the island was fully incorporated as a Danish territory, giving Greenlanders Danish citizenship.

Things changed in the late 1990s. In 1979, Greenlanders voted in favor of home rule, establishing a local government. In 2009, Greenland earned even more autonomy, achieving self-government status. This stands today, with Greenland remaining part of Denmark but Greenland overseeing its own internal affairs. Denmark oversees defense and diplomacy issues, unless the regions opt to partner on an issue.

Is Greenland bigger than the United States?

Greenland’s pretty big, but not bigger than the United States

It’s considered one of the biggest places in the world by geography and is about 20 times the size of Denmark, according to the territory’s tourism website. The island stretches about 836,000 miles.

It’s the world’s largest island that isn’t a continent and is larger than France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom combined. It’s also larger than the state of Alaska.

But no, it’s smaller than the contiguous United States. All in all, the United States is about 4.5 times larger than Greenland.

Still, a lot of people ask this question (it’s a top Google result surrounding Greenland) because map distortions make it appear a lot bigger than it is.

The island has a population of roughly 56,480, according to the CIA. It’s among the least densely populated countries in the world.

What natural resources does Greenland have?

Greenland is home to a bounty of natural resources, including oil, gas, and rare earth minerals. Those minerals are used for making batteries, electric vehicles, and other high-tech items, according to the New York Times. Currently, China dominates the global market for those minerals, meaning there is a reliance on China to source them.

Vice President JD Vance has touted Greenland’s “incredible natural resources” in the past. Last year, Republican senators held a hearing focused on Greenland’s importance and its rare earths.

But Greenland has only a few roads and ports, and environmentalists are opposed to developing on the island. That means mining and oil extraction in Greenland may not be productive.

Does the U.S. military have a base in Greenland?

Yep.

Formerly known as the Thule Air Base, the Pituffik Space Base (pronounced bee-doo-FEEK), was renamed in 2023 during the Biden administration to honor the native Greenlandic community and history.

It’s the northernmost U.S. military installation and serves as an early warning missile detection site for North America. It’s currently undergoing major upgrades.

How long has Trump talked about wanting Greenland?

It’s been a while.

Trump first floated the idea of “buying Greenland” during his first term, comparing it to a “real estate deal.” When Danish leaders rejected his idea, he canceled a scheduled visit to Denmark in 2019.

When Trump began his second term, he spoke increasingly about his interest in the United States controlling Greenland, citing national security reasons.

But critics say his real intentions stem from personal feelings.

Is this really about Trump not winning the Nobel Prize?

Trump linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway’s prime minister that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” in a text message released Monday and verified by the White House.

Trump’s text to Jonas Gahr Støre, which he sent on Sunday, came a day after the president announced a 10% import tax on goods from the eight nations that have rallied around Denmark and Greenland, including Norway.

The text exchange, which was released by the Norwegian government, said in part: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.” He concluded, “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

The Norwegian leader said Trump’s message was a reply to an earlier missive sent on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in which they conveyed their opposition to the tariff announcement, pointed to a need to de-escalate, and proposed a telephone conversation among the three leaders.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said of the text exchange that Trump “is confident Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region.”

Norway has since reaffirmed its support for Denmark and Greenland.

Also, for what it’s worth, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government.

Trump has openly coveted the peace prize, which the committee awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado last year. Last week, Machado presented her Nobel medal to Trump, who said he planned to keep it, though the committee said the prize can’t be revoked, transferred or shared with others.

Speaking Monday night to reporters before boarding Air Force One on his way back from Florida to Washington, Trump backtracked and said he didn’t “care about the Nobel Prize.”

What is Trump saying about Greenland now?

He’s doubling down.

Monday night, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and made a series of posts about how there was “no going back” when it comes to his push to take control of the island. He also leaked private text messages he received from French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of NATO, and an AI-generated image of the American flag over Greenland and Canada.

Following Macron’s questioning of Trump’s approach, Trump suggested he could impose a 200% tariff on French wines.

Trump also announced he would meet with “various parties” to discuss Greenland during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Do other politicians agree with Trump?

There’s widespread disagreement over how Trump wants to handle Greenland.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president wants to buy it while top aide Stephen Miller suggested the U.S. could seize it by force. Vice President Vance’s discussion with Danish leaders last week ended in “fundamental disagreement.”

Several lawmakers across party lines have criticized Trump’s approach. GOP members, including Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Mike Turner, say the raised tariff threats could harm NATO and U.S. interests.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) called Trump’s coercive threats dangerous for alliances and “bad for America.” She and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) introduced bipartisan legislation that would prohibit the use of U.S. Defense or State Department funds to take control of Greenland or the sovereign territory of any NATO member state without that ally’s consent or authorization from the North Atlantic Council.

How are Greenland residents responding?

Unsurprisingly, they’re not happy!

Over the weekend, hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, braved near-freezing temperatures, rain, and icy streets to march in a rally in support of their own self-governance.

Thousands of people also marched through Copenhagen, many of them carrying Greenland’s flag. Some held signs with slogans such as “Make America Smart Again” and “Hands Off.”

A spoof Make America Go Away red cap in the style of Trump’s original MAGA campaign hat is surging in popularity in Denmark and has become a symbol of Danish and Greenlandic resistance.

“This is important for the whole world,” Danish protester Elise Riechie told The Associated Press as she held Danish and Greenlandic flags. “There are many small countries. None of them are for sale.”

The rallies occurred hours after a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers, while visiting Copenhagen, sought to reassure Denmark and Greenland of their support.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.