United Airlines ‘technology issue’ leads to grounded flights

United Airlines was working to restore normal operations Wednesday night after a “technology issue” led to flights being grounded nationwide, the airline said.

“We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening,” the airline said in an updated statement.

“The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations,” the airline said.

United added that the problem was not caused by a “cyber security issue.”

A spokesperson for Philadelphia International Airport could not be immediately reached for comment.

The system at United that was affected handles data for each flight, including the calculation of aircraft weight and tracking flight times.

United said the outage began at 6:12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Flightradar24, which monitors air traffic, reported that flights were resuming.