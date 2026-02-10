Wasserman fallout, explained: Musicians speak out after talent agency’s CEO named in Epstein files

A growing list of musicians — including most recently Chappell Roan — are leaving their management company after its founder’s emails were uncovered in the latest release of the Epstein files.

Wasserman, a major talent management company based out of Los Angeles, represents stars ranging from Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to Phish, Bon Iver, Turnstile, and Kacey Musgraves.

The company has been in hot water since the Department of Justice dropped over 3 million pages worth of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

Those released files included emails between the agency’s founder, Casey Wasserman, and Maxwell. Now, musicians signed to Wasserman Group are speaking out and cutting ties.

Who is Casey Wasserman?

Wasserman is a successful entertainment agent and the founder and CEO of the Wasserman Group, which represents sports talent, musicians, artists, and content creators.

He’s the grandson of media mogul and talent agent Lew Wasserman. He’s also the chairperson of the organizing committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What did Casey Wasserman’s emails to Ghislaine Maxwell say?

Wasserman’s emails, which were released by the Justice Department in January, reveal an exchange between him and Maxwell from 2003.

In the emails, Maxwell offers to give Wasserman a massage that would “drive a man wild.” Later, Wasserman tells Maxwell that he thinks about her “all the time” and asks what he has to do to see her in “a tight leather outfit.”

The Justice Department hasn’t accused Wasserman of wrongdoing.

What kind of talent does the Wasserman Group represent?

Wasserman is regarded as one of the top talent agencies. The company represents hundreds of the world’s biggest touring acts and oversees artists who perform across a range of musical genres.

The company’s artist roster includes Coldplay; Ed Sheeran; Joni Mitchell; Tyler, the Creator; Kendrick Lamar; Lorde; and many more.

Wasserman’s artist roster is no longer available on its website.

How are artists signed to Wasserman reacting?

Many have spoken out against the Wasserman CEO, calling for him to leave the agency. Some artists have gone as far as leaving the agency.

Bethany Cosentino, the front-woman of Best Coast, was among the first to speak out, posting an open letter on Instagram last week calling for the founder to step down.

“As an artist represented by Wasserman, I did not consent to having my name or my career tied to someone with this kind of association to exploitation,” Cosentino said. “Staying quiet isn’t something I can do in good conscience — especially in a moment when men in power are so often protected, excused, or allowed to move on without consequence. Pretending this isn’t a big deal is not an option for me.”

Irish punk band the Dropkick Murphys announced over the weekend that they were also leaving Wasserman.

“It saddens us to part ways with [our agents], but the namesake of the agency is in the Epstein files so … we GONE,” the band wrote on Instagram.

Other bands, including Wednesday, Water From Your Eyes, and Beach Bunny, have made statements on social media about their concerns or their intentions to start the process of leaving the agency.

On Monday, Chappell Roan announced her exit.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” Roan posted on Instagram. “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values. I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by.”

In addition to artist pressure, Los Angeles politicians are calling for Wasserman to give up his role on the Olympics committee. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that agents who work at Wasserman are considering spinning off a new firm.

Still, not every artist believes they can make a clean break like Chappell Roan or the Dropkick Murphys.

Why can’t every artist leave the agency?

Wasserman client Alexis Krauss, of the group Sleigh Bells, released a lengthy statement condemning the CEO and detailing why she couldn’t leave the company entirely, citing the financial impact it would cause.

“Do I wish I could burn it all down, boycott and divest? Sure I do. But to be totally honest, I can’t afford to,” Krauss said.

Krauss continued, “Would I love to just leave Wasserman Music? Yes I would. Can we? No, because I love and respect our agent and I trust him to make the decision that is best for himself, his family and his artists. The agents at Wasserman are not the villains.”

Several artists, including Krauss, emphasized that they do not work directly with — and in most cases have never met — Casey Wasserman.

Krauss added that her income allows her to pay her and her child’s health insurance, saying, “let’s remember that there’s no such thing as healthcare for working musicians. Call me spineless, but this is my truth. This is the hypocrisy of our realities as we try to do the least harm in an unscrupulous system.”

Are any Philadelphia-area artists managed by Wasserman?

Yes. Some include: Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, The A’s, The Bacon Brothers, Diplo, The Disco Biscuits, Dr. Dog, G. Love & Special Sauce, The Menzingers, The Wonder Years, and Spaga.

As of publication time, none of these artists have made statements about Wasserman. This story will be updated if they do.

Has Casey Wasserman made a statement?

Yes. In a statement sent to the New York Times, Wasserman said he “deeply regrets” his correspondence with Maxwell, “which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

Wasserman added that he never had a “personal or business relationship” with Epstein.