Commuters headed into Center City Philadelphia on Monday will be met with widespread road closures, due to a parade marking the 250th anniversary of the Navy’s founding in Philadelphia.

The Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade will start at 11 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to last until 2:30 p.m. The parade will include floats, balloons, marching bands and military vehicles.

The closures began for parade preparations on Sunday, when the outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard were closed, between 20th and 30th Streets, from 1 to 6 p.m.

But most disruptions will occur on Monday,

The parade is scheduled to begin on JFK Boulevard at 20th Street and head east to Juniper Street, travel south a block to Market Street, and head east again before ending on Market at 5th Street.

Parking restrictions on nearby streets will begin at 2 a.m. in the blocks surrounding the parade’s start and end points and will end at 4 p.m. Parking restrictions along the parade route itself will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where and when to avoid driving Monday

Street closures will be phased in over the course of the day, beginning at 5 a.m. in the parade assembly area near JFK Boulevard and 20th Street.

At 8 a.m. closures will grow to include Arch Street near the assembly area and Arch, Chestnut, 3rd and 4th streets in Old City around the parade dispersal area.

Finally, at 10 a.m., the closures will cover the north-south street stretching between Arch and Chestnut along the entire parade route.

A complete list of the timings for the closures is available on the city’s website.

What about SEPTA?

On the plus side, the parade’s starting location is a short walk from the 15th Street/City Hall SEPTA station that serves both the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines, as well as from Suburban and 30th Street Stations.

PATCO riders can get on the Broad Street Line after a short walk from the 12th/13th and Locust Street Station.

However, there will be some transit disruptions. The Market-Frankford Line’s 5th Street Station will be closed on Monday.

And 19 SEPTA bus routes will experience detours around their normal Center City routes. For details on those detours, visit the SEPTA website.