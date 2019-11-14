A man was being questioned after a bomb scare prompted evacuations Wednesday in a New Castle County neighborhood in Delaware, a state official said.
Deputy state fire marshals were visiting a home in the unit block of Lavender Lane around 10:30 a.m. to question a man there as part of an investigation when they came across several suspicious devices lying out in the open on the front lawn, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.
The New Castle County Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was called to the scene, and about 10 neighboring residences were evacuated while other residents were asked to shelter in place, Chionchio said.
The suspicious devices were secured, and eventually the neighborhood was given the all clear, Chionchio said. No one was hurt.
The man, who was not home initially, was later located and voluntarily accompanied investigators for questioning, Chionchio said. Investigators collected evidence from inside the home but no other devices.
As of late Wednesday night the man was not criminally charged.
Chionchio said the investigation started over the weekend at another location also involving a suspicious device. Chionchio declined to provide further details about the devices.