Board president Charles Garner Jr. said the lawyer, Gonzales, had been “provided free rein” to conduct the investigation and interviewed 30 township employees. In the end, he said they could not determine who placed the egg roll in Youse’s belongings or whether it was done intentionally to “harass or intimidate” his family. They also said they could not substantiate Youse’s reports of derogatory language used against his family, and that some allegations were explicitly contradicted by some witnesses.